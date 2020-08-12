CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: Odisha +2 Science Result Out At 'bseodisha.ac.in'

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or the CHSE has declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020. The board revealed that the commerce stream announcements will be in the upcoming week of August. The arts stream students will have to wait a bit longer until the end of August as per reports. The education minister of the state, Samir Dash has announced the results of the students. Students who have registered for the 2019-2020 batches for the CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020 can log in to the links provided below.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020 out now

The official link to access the CHSE Odisha 12th result today is orissaresults.nic.in and a second link is bseodisha.ac.in. Over a lakh students affiliated to the board will be accessing the 12th result 2020 today. As per reports, several hundred teachers completed the evaluation process after the third phase of lockdown was lifted and new restrictions were in place.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS Result 2020: 90.13% Students Clear Class 12 Exams, All-time High Pass Percentage

Odisha 12th science result 2020 delayed

The examinations for a few papers could not be conducted due to delay in the academic year caused by the coronavirus situation. The examinations which were supposed to be held in July were later called off. The CHSE decided on awarding the students by calculating the best performing marks of the exams that were conducted and finding an average out of the highest-scoring paper. For science students, the average of the best three papers will be scored for the final grading system. The state education minister Samir Dash had made a declaration of cancellation of exams after the coronavirus situation continued to take a toll on public health. The exams between March 23 and March 28 for all streams were cancelled.

Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 Will Be Declared On Aug 12 For Science Stream At 12:30 Pm

CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020: More details to know

The state ministry for Odisha has adopted the protocols set by the Supreme Court, as per reports. The CHSE has closely monitored the developments of CBSE exam cancellations which acted as a benchmark for evaluations for the board to announce the Odisha 12th result 2020. This year, the result declaration dates were greatly hampered by the COVID-19 situation. In 2019, the results were announced in June. This year the 12th result 2020 CHSE Odisha result 2020 announcements were delayed by over a month.

Also Read | CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 For Science And Commerce To Be Out By Third Week Of August

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020?

Copy the link orissaresults.nic.in and paste on the search bar for Odisha 12th science result 2020. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Odisha plus two result 2020 homepage. You will see ‘Odisha plus two result 2020’ click on it. There will be space to type your credentials for CHSE Odisha result 2020. Enter the registration number, date-of-birth for accessing the Odisha 12th science result 2020. Click enter and it will lead to the Odisha plus two result 2020. Check for the name and marks on the 12th result 2020. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for CHSE Odisha result 2020.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science result 2020 re-evaluation scheme

Students will have to score a minimum of 33% to clear the exams in all subjects. However, if the students are not happy with their marks, they can appear for re-exams. The dates for the same are not yet released. Students are urged to keep checking the website.

Also Read | Odisha HSC Result 2020: CHSE 12th Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced In August