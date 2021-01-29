CIMFR Recruitment 2021: Walk-in Interviews To Start For 76 Posts

Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research recently invited applications as a part of CIMFR recruitment 2021. The posts on offer are of Project Assistant and Project Associate-I. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview as mentioned on the official CIMFR notification. The CIMFR recruitment 2021 interviews are starting from February 9, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the CIMFR vacancy, here is everything you need to know about it.

CIMFR recruitment 2021

The CIMFR vacancy on offer is for a total of 76 posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate-I. The official CIMFR recruitment notification was released on January 25, 2021, which notified about the 76 posts. The walk-in interviews for the CIMFR recruitment 2021 will be held at CSIR - CIMFR Regional Research Center, Namkum, Ranchi as mentioned in the official CIMFR notification. All the classified candidates are required to keep one complete set of original certificates along with caste certificates if any. Without this complete set, the candidates will not be allowed to appear before the selection committee.

See the complete schedule of walk-in interviews on CIMFR recruitment notification HERE

The candidates are also required to bring their all educational mark sheets and passing certificates, along with caste certificates if applicable without which they will not be allowed to appear before the Selection Committee. The official CIMFR notification has mentioned that the candidates should do the correspondence regarding this through the email ID, csircimfrpa@gmail.com. They will be informed towards Interview date etc. through E-Mail, who are fulfilling the interim eligibility criteria, as per advertisement. Those candidates who have not fulfilled the same criteria will not be informed. The candidates appearing for the walk-in interviews are also required to follow the guidelines related to the COVID-19 as issued by the authorities. Here is a look at the details about the CIMFR vacancy.

CIMFR Vacancy details

CIMFR recruitment notification release date – January 25, 2021

Walk-in-interview dates of CIMFR recruitment 2021 – February 9 to February 23, 2021

Project assistant vacancy – 50 posts

Project Associate-I vacancy – 26 posts

Educational qualifications

Project Assistant - Bachelor of Science with or Honours in Chemistry/Geology

Project Associate-I - B.E/B.Tech/MCA or Post Graduate Master Degree.

Salary details

For the post of Project Assistant - ₹20,000 per month

For the post of Project Associate-I: ₹25000-₹31000 per month.

Candidates are required to keep checking the official website of the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research at cimfr.nic.in to know about all the latest free job alert and details about the CIMFR vacancy.

Image Credits: Shutterstock