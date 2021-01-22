HTET Result And HTET Biometric List Declared, See Direct Link Here

The Board of School Education Haryana recently declared the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, HTET. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination were eagerly waiting for their HTET result. The result has been declared on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in. Candidates can now go to the official website and download their HTET result now. For all the people who are wondering about the HTET result, here is a look at how to check HTET result and the HTET result direct link.

HTET result

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on January 2 and January 3, 2021, for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT) & Level 3 (PGT) exams. Those who clear the paper I of the examination will be eligible to teach the classes 1 to 5. While those clearing the TGT will be able to teach up to the classes of 12. To qualify in the HTET exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks. Here is a look at how to check HTET result.

How to check HTET result?

Go to the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the results tab appearing on the upper right corner of the screen

You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link for HTET result 2020.

On the new redirected page, log in using your enrolment number and click on the find result button

Your HTET result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the HTET result direct link, click HERE

HTET biometric list

The Board of School Education Haryana had earlier released the HTET biometric list of candidates. The lists released were for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 exams along with the Biometric verification centre list. The HTET biometric list was released on the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana at bseh.org.in. The candidates can now go to the mentioned website and check their HTET biometric list. The list contains details like Registration Number, Candidate's Name, Home District, Level of HTET exam, Code, Exam Centre Name and Roll Number. Click HERE for the direct link to check HTET biometric list.

Image Credits: Shutterstock