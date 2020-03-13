Cipet Recruitment 2020 - Recruitment Of Technical And Non-Technical Staff

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Recruitment for 2020 is hiring the eligible candidates. CIPET recruitment is hiring candidates for the Technical and Non-technical posts under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt.of India. The interested candidates are supposed to apply for the CIPET recruitment by April 13, 2020.

Details regarding CIPET Recruitment 2020

IPT Jaipur - No. Of Posts- 7

IPT Kochi- No. Of Posts- 3

IPT Bhubaneshwar- No. Of Posts- 18

IPT Chennai- No. Of Posts- 11

IPT Ahmedabad- No. Of Posts- 1 to 2

IPT Lucknow- No. Of Posts- 29

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Posts and the remuneration offered for the posts are mentioned below

Assistant Professor Grade III (Plastics Engineering & Technology / Mechanical Engineering / Manufacturing Engineering / Chemical Engineering). The remuneration offered is of ₹45,000/- per month. Assistant Professor Grade-II (Plastics Engineering & Technology / Mechanical Engineering / Manufacturing Engineering / Chemical Engineering). The remuneration offered is of ₹55,000/- per month. Assistant Professor Grade I (Plastics Engineering & Technology / Mechanical Engineering / Chemical Engineering). The remuneration offered is of ₹65,000/- per month.

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Educational Qualifications required for the posts

Assistant Professor Grade-III: Qualification required: Full-time 1st Class M.E. / M.Tech. in Mechanical / Chemical / Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Plastics / Polymer Technology / Plastics Engineering / CAD-CAM or equivalent with 2 years relevant post qualification experience Candidates having higher qualification (PhD) will be preferred. Assistant Professor Grade-II: Qualification required: Full-time 1st Class M.E. / M.Tech. in Mechanical / Chemical / Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Plastics / Polymer Technology / Plastics Engineering / CAD-CAM or equivalent with 5 years relevant post qualification experience candidates having higher qualification (PhD) will be preferred. Assistant Professor Grade-I: Qualifications reuired: PhD with Full-time 1st Class M.E. / M.Tech. in Mechanical / Chemical / Manufacturing / Production Engineering / Plastics / Polymer Technology / Plastics Engineering / CAD-CAM or equivalent with 7 years relevant post-qualification experience.

