ICSE Revaluation 2020: Last Date For Revaluation Application Is On July 16; See Details

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has declared the results of the 12th standard and 10th standard at 3 pm today. The ICSE exam had conducted exams for 61 subjects out of which 22 subjects were Indian language subjects, 9 foreign languages and 2 classical languages. The ISC examination, on the other hand, has conducted 51 written exams out of which 15 are Indian languages, 6 foreign languages and 1 classical language subject.

The CISCE board decided that this year it won't declare the list of toppers for either the ICSE or ISC board. The ICSE refers to 10th board exams conducted under CISCE while ISC refers to 12th board exams. Check out the revaluation procedure and the steps one needs to take for ICSE and ISC board papers.

ICSE Revaluation 2020 procedure

Regarding the revaluation procedure, CISCE stated that the papers would be considered for revaluation when the head of the school or the candidate submits an application online.

The Revaluation tab can be accessed from the Results tab at the CISCE homepage itself.

However, the last date for application is July 16th and no revaluation application would be entertained after July 16th.

New marking scheme implemented for ICSE and ISC cancelled papers (10th & 12th board)

The new assessment formulae are derived for the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board cancelled papers that were supposed to be conducted from July 1st to July 14th.

Candidates can check the official notification at cisce.org. New Marks imputation formulae were designed to test General Academic Ability. The key points of the revised assessment scheme are mentioned below.

Average marks scored by the student in the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board papers (which were already conducted) were taken into consideration.

Internal Assessment (for 10th Class) or Subject project and Practical Work will be taken into account while marking the cancelled papers.

Percentage Subject Internal Assessment (for ICSE/ 10th Class) or Percentage subject Project and Practical Work (For 12th / ISC) will also play an important role while grading the remaining papers.

How to see ICSE results online?

Visit the links - www.cisce.org or the second link www.results.cisce.org.

All the registered students of the ICSE can get the results through the message service as well.

Type the registration number on the message in the format- ICSE XXXXXXX (X is your number on the hall ticket).

For ISC Type- ISC XXXXXXX (X is your number on the hall ticket). Now use number 09248082883 and send the typed text.

