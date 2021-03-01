CISCE Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet For ICSE, ISC Released, Check 10th, 12th Schedule Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday released the date sheet for ICSE class 10th and ISC Class 12th board exams 2021. According to the schedule, the ISC class 12th exams will be held from April; 8 to June 16. ICSE class 10th exams will be held from May 5 to June 7, 2021.

The date sheet for class 10th and 12th exams is uploaded on the official website of CISCE- https://www.cisce.org/. Students can download the same from the official website or check the full schedule given below.

Most of the exams for ICSE class 10th will begin at 9 am while exams for some of the papers will begin at 11 am. For class 12th or ISC exam, most of the papers will commence at 2 pm while some will begin at 9 am. Complete guidelines for conducting the exams are available on the website.

Click here for ICSE Class 10th date sheet

Click here for ISC class 12th date sheet

CISCE Results 2021:

This year, CISCE will declare the class 10th and 12th results in the month of July. The results will;l be issued through the convenors to the heads of school. The results will not be available from the CISCE office. "The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2021 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools by the month of July 2021. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council," the official notice reads.

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: COVID guidelines

CISCE has laid certain guidelines that must be followed to prevent students from getting infected by Coronavirus. Read on to know the SOPs.