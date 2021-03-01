CISCE ISC Class 12th Board Exams 2021 Dates: Practicals From April 8, Theory From May 5

ISC Exams 2021: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the ISC class 12th exams from April 8 to June 16. The class 12th exams will be held for 33 days. The ISC exams will begin with practical exams on April 8 and 9. However, the theory exams will begin on May 5.

The Computer Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session will be held on April 8 and Home Science (Paper 2) Practical - Planning Session and Indian Music Carnatic (Paper 2) Practical exams will be held on April 9. The theory exams will begin with a Business Studies paper on May 5. Exams for all the papers will begin at 2 pm while for the art papers, the exam will begin at 9 am. As per the official notice, the date and time for Practical Examinations of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be provided by the School concerned.

The question paper will be distributed to the students 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. For an exam whose commencement time is 2 pm, the question papers will be distributed at 1:45 pm. Hence, candidates are advised to reach the exam much before the time.

CISCE ISC Results 2021:

The CISCE will announce the ISC results in the month of July 2021. Candidates will get their ISC Results 2021 from the head of their schools. Convenors will send the results to the head of school. However, CISCE will not provide the results at their office, this year. "The Indian School Certificate Year 2021 Examination results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of July 2021. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council," the official notice reads.

