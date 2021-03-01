ICSE Board Exams 2021 Date Sheet Released, CISCE 10th Exams From May 5, Results In July

The ICSE (Class 10th) board exams 2021 will be held from May 5 to June 7, 2021. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday announced the date sheet for conducting the class 10th and 12th exams 2021. The date sheet can be downloaded from the official website- cisce.org or alternatively get it by click on the direct link given below.

ICSE Board Exams 2021

CISCE will begin the ICSE Board exam 2021 with the English paper- 1. The two-hour-long exam will begin at 11 am. The exam will conclude on June 7 with Group- III elective paper. On most days, the exams will begin at 11 am while the exams for art papers will begin at 9 am.

ICSE Board Exam Results 2021

The ICSE Results 2021 will be issued to the head of schools by convenors. The Council - CISCE, will not provide the ICSE results at its office. "The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, the Year 2021 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools by the month of July 2021. The results will NOT be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi. Queries about the results by candidates/parents/guardians will not be entertained by the Council," the official notice reads.

ICSE Exams 2021: COVID Guidelines

The exam is being held amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Hence CISCE has also laid COVID-19 guidelines for the candidates. Candidates must follow the guidelines strictly. They must cover their face with a face mask, carry hand sanitizer, and maintain social distancing. They should bring their own stationery items- pen, pencil, etc and avoid sharing the same with others. They must also bring their own water bottle and not share it with anyone. For more details, candidates must read the guidelines that are available on the website.

