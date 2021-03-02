CISF Admit Card 2021 Released For CISF Tradesman/Constable Recruitment Exam

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card on its official website. The CISF Tradesman constable admit card can be downloaded from the official website at cisfrectt.in. The admit cards have been made available on the official website from March 1. The written exam for the recruitment of Constable/ Tradesman-2019 will be conducted at 37 centers all over India. The exam is scheduled to be held from March 21, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card by logging into the CISF website and entering their roll number and date of birth. Read on to know the detailed steps to download CISF admit card 2021.

Steps to download CISF tradesman constable admit card

Visit the official CISF website at cisfrectt.in

The link for Admit card download for the written exam of Constable/tradesman 2019 exam will be available on the left side of the homepage.

Add your credentials including Date of Birth, Roll No and enter the captcha letter.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

Download CISF constable admit card 2021

Click here for the direct link.

Image credits: CISF website

According to the official notice on the CISF website, a total of 19196 candidates have been shortlisted and are expected to appear for the written exam. Here is the list of candidates appearing from the specific zone in India.

North Zone ARC - 4427

NCR Zone ARC - 2940

Western Zone ARC - 1486

Central Zone ARC - 1051

Eastern Zone ARC - 2792

Southern Zone ARC - 4199

South-East Zone ARC - 1871

NEZ ARC - 420

CISF Recruitment Exam Pattern

CISF 2021 Tradesman/Constable written exam will consist of 100 objective questions. The questions will be from topics including General Awareness / General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, and basic reasoning. The questions would be available in Hindi/English and the candidates have to mark their answers on the OMR Sheet. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 914 Constable/Tradesmen vacancies in the trade of Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician posts.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)