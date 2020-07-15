Meghalaya: 50-year-old Grandmother Clears Class 12 Board Exams, Plans To Study Khasi Next

A 50-year-old mother to four and a grandmother to two, Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, passed her Class 12 exams on July 13 after she dropped out of Class 10 back in 1988. The Meghalaya Board of School Education's Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLLC) examination results were declared on Monday and Syiemlieh got third division. While speaking to a media outlet, the 50-year-old said that she has now decided to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in her favourite language, Khasi.

According to reports, Syiemlieh had earlier dropped out of Laitumkhrah Presbyterian School in Shillong because of her weakness in mathematics. However, it was back in 2008, when her love for re-learning began after she was asked by residents of her village to teach pre-schoolers for a salary of Rs 500. In 2015 Syiemlieh reportedly joined the evening school at the National Institute of Open Learning and in 2017 she cleared her class 10 examinations.

‘Happiest day’ of Syiemlieh’s life

While speaking to the media outlet, Syiemlieh said that she was ‘happy’ to get a third division. She further added that her children were so ‘thrilled’ that they started shouting, hugging and kissing her. She even called the result day the ‘happiest day’ of her life.

After clearing her class 10 exams, the 50-year-old reportedly became a student at the St Michael Higher Secondary School and sat for her Class 12 board exams. To appear for the examinations she even sought permission from the school authorities for a special gap year. While attending the classes, the grandmother to two also reportedly dressed in school uniform and attended classes with those nearly three decades younger than her.

Syiemlieh subjects included Khasi, Political Science, Economics, Education and English. While speaking about the preparations for the exams, she reportedly said that she had to pull off a lot of late nights as she had to keep up with her responsibilities as well. She further informed that at present she is a member of a Self Help Group (SHG) in her village and she also holds the post of Master Book Keeper (MBK) of the village organisation.

