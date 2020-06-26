Goa Board Result: Goa Board HSSC Result To Be Announced At 5 PM Today

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to declare the Goa Board result for class 12 on June 26, 2020. The Goa Board HSSC result will be declared online on the Goa Board website on June 26, 2020, at 5.00 PM. "The result of HSSC Public Examination March 2020 will be declared on Friday, 26 June 2020 at 5 pm," the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) said in an official statement on its website.

See the official notification regarding Goa Board HSSC result HERE

Once the Goa Board 12th result is declared, the students can check their results on the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshse.gov.in. The HSSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board from February 26, 2020. The last three papers were postponed to May 20, 2020, to May 22, 2020, when the state was declared COVID-19 free. The Goa Board result sheets will be mailed to the respective schools on June 29, 2020. The mark sheets will be made available in the schools from July 7, 2020.

The Goa Board 12th exam was conducted at 17 examination centres across the state. A total of 18,121 candidates had appeared for the exam and are now awaiting their Goa Board HSSC result. Out of the total students, 4519 students had appeared in the arts stream, 5582 had appeared in the commerce field, 5107 students had appeared in science stream and 2913 had appeared in the vocational streams. There are a total of 9317 girls and 8804 boys who are waiting for their Goa Board 12th result. Last year, a total of 16952 candidates had registered for the March 2019 exam. The passing percentage last year was 89.59%.

How to check the Goa board result or Goa Board HSSC result online?

Go to the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshese.gov.in. The website will also mention other sites where the students can check their Goa Board 12th result.

On the homepage of the website, click on the link which read as HSSC results 2020.

The candidate will be redirected to a new page where details like roll numbers had to be filled.

After filling all the necessary details, click on submit.

The Goa Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any Goa Board news and updates regarding the Goa Board result and exams.