CTET 2020: HRD Minister Tweets CTET July 2020 Exam Is Postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the CTET 2020 exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020. The new examination dates of CTET 2020 have not yet declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The dates will be announced after the Coronavirus pandemic situation in India becomes more conducive for the examination to be held. The decision to postpone the CBSE CTET 2020 exam has been taken in view of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the country.

CTET July 2020 exam postponed

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank shared the news on his official Twitter account. He also shared the picture of official notification by The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the postponement of CBSE CTET 2020 exam. In his tweet, Union HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that looking at the current situation the CTET 2020 exam which was supposed to be conducted on July 5 has been postponed. He further added that new dates will be announced when the situation becomes normal.

HRD Minister latest news

The CTET exam consists of two papers. Paper-I is for those candidates who are interested in teaching the students of classes 1 to 5. Paper-II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. If an applicant wishes to teach both levels the is required to appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II exams. Recently, CBSE uploaded the question papers from previous CTET exams for candidates. Those who want to download the previous question papers can download them on the official website. The previous years’ question papers are from December 2018, July 2019 and December 2019. The question papers of both Paper I and Paper II are available to download on the official website.

According to reports, CBSE has also informed the Supreme Court that it has taken the decision to not conduct the class 10 and class 12 board examinations. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams were scheduled to be held between July 1, 2020, and July 15, 2020. However, students of class 12 will be given the option to appear for the exams if they want to after the conditions are conducive for exams to be conducted.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the CTET latest news and information related to CTET admit card