CLAT 2020 Result Announced On Consortium.ac.in, Know Steps To Download

The Consortium of National Law Universities declared the CLAT 2020 result on October 5, 2020. The result of the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2020 was announced on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared in the CLAT 2020 can now go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to check their CLAT 2020 result.

The CLAT exam was held on September 28, 2020. For all the students who are curious about the CLAT result 2020, here is everything you need to know and how you can download the CLAT 2020 result.

A total of 75,183 students had applied for the CLAT exam. Out of these students, 68,833 students downloaded their CLAT 2020 admit cards and 86.20 per cent students out of those who downloaded their CLAT 2020 admit cards appeared in the examination. The CLAT 2020 was held with no negative marking for not attempting any question. The number of questions was also reduced from 200 to 150. The Consortium of National Law Universities had announced in a press release that the CLAT result 2020 will be declared on October 5, 2020. The official press release read as, “The final result will be published on October 5, 2020 and the admission process from Consortium shall be completed on October 14, 2020.” For all the students who are wondering about how to do CLAT result 2020 download Here is a step by step guide to do it.

How to check CLAT 2020 result?

Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Look for the link of the CLAT 2020 result and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter your correct credentials and log in after cross-checking it.

Your CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CLAT result 2020 and take a printout of it for future use.

CLAT exam

CLAT 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, it had to be postponed on various occasions. Because of the pandemic, the pen and paper mode exam was held in online mode. The consortium had mentioned that the CLAT 2020 was held at as many as 300 centres.

It also claimed that this was the highest number of centres in the history of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2020 is held for admission to 22 National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CLAT result 2020 and CLAT cut off.

