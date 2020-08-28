CoA To Conduct 2nd Test Of NATA (National Aptitude Test In Architecture) On September 12

The NATA 2020, which refers to the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, is all set to be conducted online this year. This decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The first test of NATA is going to be conducted on August 29 this year. While the CoA has announced the dates for its 2nd NATA test as well as released the admit card for the 1st test recently too. NATA test is conducted for admissions into the five-year BArch Degree course.

The Council of Architecture has released Exam Pattern in the official brochure. As per the revised exam pattern, the total number of questions have been reduced from 62 to 53. Questions are increased in the drawing section and decreased in Aptitude section. Part A refers to the Drawing test whereas Part B is the Aptitude test conducted by the Council of Architecture, COA. This is to assess the scientific ability and general aptitude of students. Both these parts will now be conducted in online mode in 2020.

CoA announced second NATA test dates

Candidates can now apply for the NATA second test till September 4th from the official NATA website. The candidates who have registered for the NATA 2nd test are advised to choose their venue of exam, and state whether they want to work from home or the allotted test centre by the council. NATA 2020 mock tests will also be conducted on September 7 to get accustomed to the online mode of exam for the candidates who have registered for the 2nd test.

NATA Admit Card 2020 Details; Steps to download

Visit the official website at nata.in

On the website’s homepage, students can head to the candidate login section.

Students can log in after entering all their necessary credentials

After logging in, the NATA Admit Card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Candidate can download the NATA admit card 2020 and take a print out of the Admit card for future reference.

Revised NATA 2020 Syllabus for Part A

Understanding the important visual principles in a composition (2D OR 3D) such as balance, rhythm, direction, hierarchy, etc.

Understanding geometry and the ability to visualize the shape and solve geometrical puzzles to test spatial intelligence

Understanding colour theory and the various terminologies to test colour scheme awareness and knowledge

Visual system interpretation and perception to test graphical similarities and other properties

Ability to understand the spatial relationship between objects, and to visualize images and scenarios

Tests for cognitive ability: perception, attention, recognition, memory etc.

Part A test will not be a paper-based test this time. Instead, it would be a preferential choice test which could be answered via computer or laptop this year on August 29th. Part B test which is the Aptitude test will also be conducted in the online mode itself. The students and parents are advised to keep themselves updated by visiting the official website of NATA through www.nata.in from time to time for the latest updates. Candidates can also contact NATA help-desk through email at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and through contact numbers - 9319275557, 7303487773.

