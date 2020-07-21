PSEB 12th Result 2020 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Is 90.98%, Higher Than Last Year

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 12 results on July 21 and the overall pass percentage is 90.98 per cent. According to reports, nearly three lakh students had appeared for PSEB Class 12 examinations in 2020 which were postponed due to the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases in the nation. The evaluation was done on the basis of the exams that were already conducted and then marks will be allotted as per the performance of students in the best three subjects. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%.

The pass percentage also witnessed a spike this year as compared to that in 2019 when it was 86.41 per cent. This year, the PSEB also introduced a change in passing criteria as the students who have secured at least 20 per cent marks in practical and 33 per cent in theory, are also deemed as pass. Meanwhile, for open school students, PSEB has declared the results on the basis of 'credit carry formula' and awarded average marks based on the marks obtained by them in the subjects in which they have already passed in earlier sessions.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), declares Class 12 examination results. The overall pass percentage is 90.98%. — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

How to check PSEB Class 12 result?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the link ‘results’ on the homepage

Log-in using roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

PSEB 2020 result links for Class 5th, 8th and 10th

The results can be accessed from the official PSEB website at www.pseb.ac.in

Students can also check results from indiaresult.com.

Class 5th - http://punjab-5th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-5th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 8th - http://punjab-8th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-8th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

Class 10th - http://punjab-10th-result.indiaresults.com/pb/pseb/class-10th-exam-result-2020/query.htm

(With inputs from ANI)