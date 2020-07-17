COHSEM 12th Result 2020: Manipur HSE Marks Declared Online At 'manresults.nic.in'

The Council of Higher Secondary Education or COHSEM has announced the results today. The examination controller department has announced the results for the COHSEM result 2020. To find out how the candidate has performed in the 2019-2020 exams, students can log in to the website cohsem.nic.in or follow the alternate link manresults.nic.in. Students will need the hall ticket or the admit cards while they log in. Once the candidate logs in, they might require the roll number to log in. Education minister Thokchom Radheshyam has announced the results today as per the chairman of COHSEM L Mahendra Singh's statement.

COHSEM 12th Result 2020 overview

As per the official notification of COHSEM 12th Result 2020 almost 29,144 had appeared for the Manipur HSE examinations. Originally the examinations were planned for the month of March but got cancelled due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19. The examinations were later held on July 6 and July 7. The evaluators completed the assessment within a weeks time after the exams. Some of the exams which were held in parts in May and later July was Sociology followed by Engineering drawing and lastly Elective Languages. The students have received their online provisional mark sheet today, however, the hard copies will be available only after the lockdown is over, and the coronavirus situation is under control, allowing the reopening of schools.

COHSEM 12th Result 2020 past standings

Out of the total number of students who appeared for the exams, 86% have cleared the examination, as per COHSEM's press announcement. Earlier for class 10th, 65.34% of students cleared the examinations. Reshmi Nandeibam from Pitambara English School was hailed as the topper with 579 marks. In 2019, the COHSEM Board saw 73.83% passing in the 12th examinations.

COHSEM 12th Result 2020 online checking details

Copy the link http://manresults.nic.in/ and paste on the search bar for COHSEM result 2020 Click enter, you will be redirected to the Manipur results 2020 homepage. You will see Manipur board result dates for July 17 click on it. There will be text space to type your credentials for COHSEM result 2020 (roll no) Enter the roll number and click submit. It will lead to the COHSEM result 2020. Check for the name and marks of HSE result 2020 Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

