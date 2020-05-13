Who Is Manoj Ahuja, The New CBSE Chairman?

IAS officer Manoj Ahuja recently got appointed as the new chairperson for CBSE. He has succeeded IAS Anita Karwal, who was appointed as the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development in April last week. This change was made as a part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle brought in effect by the Centre on Tuesday. Read on to know who is Manoj Ahuja, the new chairperson of the CBSE.

CBSE gets new Chairman



Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR:90),Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training has been appointed as Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education today.@DrRPNishank @PIB_India @PTI_News — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 12, 2020

Who is Manoj Ahuja?

Manoj Ahuja is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre civil servant.

Current position: IAS Ahuja is currently serving as Special Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

In a statement issued from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, IAS Manoj Ahuja has been appointed in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to Government of India by temporarily upgrading the post.

The Board operates under the overall supervision of the Controlling Authority which is vested with the Secretary, School Education, and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, GOI.

Other than that, the Board also has several statutory committees that are advisory in nature. Moreover, the Governing Body of the Board is constituted as per its rules and regulations. The Governing Body of the Board reviews and gives approval to recommendations of all the committees.

The Chairperson is the Chief Executive of the Board. He works with the assistance of fourteen Heads of Departments which include Secretary, Controller of Examinations, Director (Academics), Director (Training), Director (IT), Director (Misc. Examinations), Director (Edusat, Research & Development), Director (Skill Education), four Regional Directors, Director (Registered Office, Ajmer) and Director (Professional Examinations).

Challenges to be faced by CBSE Chairman IAS Manoj Ahuja?

Due to COVID 19 lockdown, the schedules for exams and new sessions had to be changed completely. The new chairperson will have to face challenges regarding the declaration of CBSE Board exam results after the successful evaluation of papers. Moreover, the chairperson will have to oversee the carrying out of the pending 29 CBSE board exams for classes 10th and 12th.

