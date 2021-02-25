CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit card for the constable recruitment exam. The CSBC Bihar Constable admit card can be downloaded from the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. The written exams will be held on March 14 and 21.

Along with releasing the admit card, CSBC has also released the Centre of candidates according to Roll Number for the post of Constable in Bihar Police has also been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards by following the steps given here. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below for the convenience of candidates.

How to download CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC Bihar at csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination Scheduled on 14.03.2021 & 21.03.2021 of Constable in Bihar Police & Other Units. (Advt. No. 05/2020)"

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4: Click on the 'Admit Card Download' link

Step 5: Enter your registration number and mobile number and date of birth to login

Step 6: The CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the admit card and take its print out for future use

Direct link to download CSBC Bihar Police admit card

Click here to check the centre list for exams

Candidates facing any difficulty in downloading their CSBC Bihar Constable admit card from the official website can get a duplicate copy of the admit card by contacting the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office situated near Harding Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm, the official notice reads. Candidates whose photograph is not clearly printed on the admit card will bring two passport size photo (not more than two months old) to the exam centre on the day of the exam. CSBC has also uploaded a specimen copy of the OMR Sheet on the official website for the candidates to practise. CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 8415 vacancies of constable.

