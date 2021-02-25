IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2021 Released At Ibps.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released scorecard for IBPS PO main exam 2020 under CRP-X. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO main exam can check their scores online at its official website- ibps.in. The link to view the scores of the candidates will be available on the official website till March 13.

Candidates can follow the steps given here to download their IBPS PO Main Scorecard. For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to check scores has also been provided. Check full details here.

How to download IBPS PO Main Scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view your scores of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: Your IBPS PO main results and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout

Direct link to download IBPS PO main scorecard 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had conducted the CRP-X main examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment on February 4, 2021. The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,517 vacancies. The IBPS PO prelims exam was held on October 3, and 10, 2020, and on January 5, 6, 2021. IBPS PO PT result was announced on January 20. IBPS PO Main Result was declared on February 18. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will appear for the next round i.e., interview. The date, time, venue, and guidelines for appearing in the interview round will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - ibps.in for regular updates.

