NTA DU Recruitment 2021 For 1145 Non-teaching Posts Begins, Full Details Here

NTA DU Recruitment 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for non-teaching posts at Delhi University. There are a total of 1145 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16 (up to 11:50 pm).

NTA DU Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies

Senior Assistant – 45 Posts

Senior Technical Assistant – 58 Posts

Technical Assistant – 51 Posts

Lab Assistant – 53 Posts

Assistant – 80 Posts

Stenographer – 77 Posts

Junior Assistant – 236 Posts

Library Attendant – 109 Posts

Lab Attendant – 152 Posts

Engineering Attendant– 52 Posts

Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service – Wireman, Mason, Carpenter, etc.) – 35 Posts

Medical Officer – 15 Posts

Eligibility: Required and minimum educational qualification, age limit, and other eligibility criteria for each post are different from others. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification for more details before applying. Click here for official notification.

Scheme of Exam: Candidates will have to clear the recruitment examination in computer-based test mode for final selection. Exam for most of the posts includes two papers (tier). For some of the posts, candidates will also have to clear a skill test after clearing the written tests. Paper 1 will be multiple-choice objective-type questions while paper 2 will be a descriptive paper. Candidates must check the scheme of exam and syllabus for the post they are applying for, in the official notification.

Click here to apply online.

Application Fee:

Unreserved (UR) -- Rs.1000.

OBC(NCL), EWS, Female -- Rs.800.

SC, ST, PwD -- Rs.600.

(Image Credit: Facebook)