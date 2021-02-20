CSBC Bihar Lady Constable Final Result 2020 Declared, 558 Qualify For Swabhiman Police

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar on Friday declared the final results of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable recruitment 2020. Candidates can check the CSBC women constable results on the official website at cbsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 558 candidates have cleared the final round- Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The qualified candidates will have to undergo a medical examination. CSBC will also verify the educational qualification and other details of the candidates to find if the candidates have fulfilled all the eligibility criteria. The shortlisted candidates will have to report to the women police cell, Bagha in Bihar with the necessary documents for verification from March 1 to 25.

How to check Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results: Final Result of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. (Advt. No. 01/2020)"

A PDF file carrying the notice and list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Scroll down and check your roll number

Download the results.

Direct link to check CSBC lady police constable result 2020

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 454 vacancies of constable. The notification was released on June 23, 2020. This year, 12672 candidates appeared in this preliminary examination of Bihar Police Constable Recruitment, out of which a total of 9915 candidates have succeeded in securing minimum qualifying (30%) marks. CSBC had conducted the written exam on October 4 and its result was declared on October 22. A total of 2270 candidates were qualified for the PET round. The PET was held on February 2 and 3 in Patna. A total of 1959 candidates appeared for the PET while 311 were absent.

According to the official notice, 874 candidates failed the running test. 510 candidates failed the physical efficiency test. 16 of them failed in the document verification round and one was expelled for using unfair means.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)