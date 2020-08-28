CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualifications, Subjects And More

The National Testing Agency conducts the CSIR UGC 2020 exam which determines the national fellowship for Junior Researcher and shortlists candidates to be allotted as lecturers in various Indian Universities. The examination happens twice a year and lakhs of students who have cleared their masters can appear for the examinations. The candidates who aspire to become lecturers and take charge of their own research can appear for the bi-annual examination in various disciplines to fit the UGC NET eligibility criteria. Generally, some subjects in which the candidate can attain fellowship through CSIR UGC 2020 are history, political science, physical education, communication and more. However, in CSIR UGC NET 2020 candidates from Science and Technology field can only appear. The national lever Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is awarded to the ones who match the requirements in the UGC NET application.

Know about the CSIR UGC NET eligibility criteria, age, education, qualifications and more

CSIR UGC NET eligibility criteria details to know

This year the CSIR UGC NET or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test is conducted by NTA at the national level to recruit qualified lecturers for the state. The examination will be conducted online and students can appear for the same, and new registrations are open for the November edition. The portal is open between August 22 to September 10, 2020. It is speculated that the examinations will be conducted in the month of November. If the exam does happen owing to the coronavirus situation in the country, the examinations will have a duration of180 minutes and over 2,82,117 students will appear under different specialities mentioned above in CSIR UGC NET eligibility criteria.

CSIR UGC NET eligibility criteria subjects

Some of the specialities that fall under the CSIR UGC NET eligibility criteria are Chemical Sciences and the subject code for the same is 701. The second speciality can be Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences and the subject code is 702 for the same. Then there is Life Sciences and the subject code is 703 followed by Mathematical Sciences with the subject code 704 and lastly Physical Sciences with the subject code 705 for CSIR NET 2020.

CSIR UGC 2020 eduction qualifications

The aspirants who wish to apply for the CSIR NET 2020 examinations in the near future must note that the ideal candidate must have any of the following degree requirements. He or she must have scored at least 55% in the final year examinations in any of the below-mentioned speciality. A degree in any of the following subjects is a must.

BTech BE BPharma MBBS BS (4 years) Integrated BS-MS MSc

UGC NET application age bar

If the candidate wishes to apply for Junior Research Fellowship, he or she must be maximum 28 years of age as of December 1, 2019. However, there is no age bar for lectureship post and anyone can apply with the required degree as a prime candidate for the profile. For more details, students can follow the National Testing Agency’s update by following the link https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx.

UGC NET application fee structure

The fee structure for the national level examination that is the UGC NET application, is divided into different categories. For General Category, the fee structure is ₹1,000 followed by Other Backward Class (OBC) in Non-creamy layer category which is ₹500. The fee amount for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) is ₹250. There is no fee payment for Persons with Disability (PwD).

