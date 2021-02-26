CTET Result 2021: Here's How To Download CTET Marksheet From Digilocker

CTET Result 2021 for the January session exam has been declared on Friday, February 26. Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was held on January 31, 2021, can check their results by visiting the official website- ctet.nic.in. However, the CTET January 2021 mark sheet will be available on DigiLocker. Read on to know more about the steps to download CTET e- marksheet.

How to download CTET mark sheet 2021 from DigiLocker:

CBSE will provide the CTET mark sheet on the DigiLocker app and website. Candidates will have to download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play store (for Android) or App Store ( for iphone) on their smartphone. Alternatively, they can also visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in. CBSE will send the login ID and password on the registered email ID and phone numbers of the candidates to register/ login to access the CTET Marksheet.

Steps to Download CTET Mark Sheet

Download the app on your smartphone or visit the official website- digilocker.gov.in

Click on Login/ Register

Key in the login ID and other credentials as sent to you by CBSE and submit

Click on the 'CTET Marksheet' option from the dropdown menu

Your CTET mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

The CTET 2021 e- mark sheet will be digitally signed and will be valid as per the IT Act. DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT under the Digital India program that aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallets.

CTET Result 2021:

CTET 2021 was conducted on January 31, 2021. CTET answer key was released on February 19. Over 30.5 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. 23.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the test out of which only 6.5 lakh passed. Candidates can check their CTET results by following these steps: