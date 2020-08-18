Delhi University Directed By Delhi HC To Conduct Physical Exams By September 14

The Delhi University has been directed by the Delhi High Court on Monday, August 17 to conduct the physical examinations for the final year undergraduate students from September 14. The Delhi HC reportedly also ordered the university to come up with solutions to issues concerning with the stay and transportation of disabled students who had left New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown.

The court has also asked the varsity to confirm the number of students who belong to ‘persons with disability (PwD) category and were left out of the online Open Book Examination (OBE) would be appearing for the examinations physically. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said that DU would have to find out the whereabouts of PwD students and provide them with sufficient notice.

“You (DU) will have to find out where PwD students are located. Sufficient notice has to be given to them to allow them to travel. Can it be possible to allow them to take examinations where they are? By roping in the universities there?,” said a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad. “The Delhi University is directed to verify the number of PwD students who would sit for physical examination and work out the modalities of their stay and transport etc,” the bench added.

DU to take specific actions on HC’s order

Senior advocate Sachin Dutta who is representing the varsity in the Delhi HC has said that specific directions will have to be issued in the wake of court’s order. Meanwhile, Senior advocate SK Rungta who appeared for one of the petitioners National Federation of Blind has said that there it is obligatory for the state to take responsibility, especially in certain circumstances.

Rungta also added that PwD students who will have to take the examinations physically will face much greater difficulties as the hospitals of the university still remain close. There are other challenges surrounding their place of stay in the national capital and transportation. The OBE for final year undergraduate students in Delhi University had commenced from August 10 and will end on August 31.

Inputs/Image: PTI