CUCET Result 2020 Declared; Here’s How To Check Marks At Cucetexam.in

The Central University of Rajasthan has announced the results for CUCET 2020. The results are declared on October 17 today. The CUCET exam was earlier conducted between September 18 to 20. Candidates need to visit the official website of CUCET 2020 – cucetexam.in to check the results.

ALSO READ| UPPSC LT Grade Result For Social Science Teacher Declared On Uppsc.up.nic.in

CUCET result 2020 declared at cucetexam.in

Visit the official website at cucetexam.in.

On the homepage, click on "Click to view Scorecard" link, which is available on the left side of the homepage.

You will be directed to a new page.

Select the programme applied for, it includes three programme options including - Category 1 UI (for UG and Integrated Masters), Category 2 PG (For Masters) and for Category 3 RP (For MPhil/PhD).

Candidates need to add their roll number as well as the date of birth, before clicking the login button.

The scorecards can even be downloaded from here. Here is the direct link to check the results - Click here

Candidates can check whether they qualified the CUCET exam, they can check their rank as well as the marks scored in each subject. The CUCET authorities will make the merit list based on the performance of students, based on which the cut-off would be released according to the category of students. Candidates will be notified about the admission dates, fee payment dates, counselling dates later.

Image courtesy: CUCET website

ALSO READ| JoSAA Counselling 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released On Josaa.nic.in

The CUCET 2020 exam was held on three days including September 18, 19 and 20 in OMR mode. The exam is conducted annually for admission of students for higher education in various UG, PG and RP programmes across 20 participating universities. The CUCET undergraduate and postgraduate programs both had two parts in their question paper, where Part A included- 25 questions in subjects such as language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills.

While Part B included - 75 questions about domain-specific subjects. Whereas the research level (Category 3 RP) CUCET exam had Section A and B With 50 questions each. There was negative marking for each question as well where 0.25 marks were deducted for each wrong answer.

ALSO READ| CUCET 2020: CUCET Final Answer Key To Be Out On Oct 2 At ‘cucetexam.in’

ALSO READ| NEET Result 2020 Toppers List: Shoyeb Aftab Grabs All India Rank 1 With 720/ 720 Score

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock