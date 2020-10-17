UPPSC LT Grade Result For Social Science Teacher Declared On Uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has finally declared the result for Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Recruitment 2018 (LT Grade Teacher) for Social Science (Male branch) on its official website. The result was released on Friday, October 16. All the candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can now check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in. Read on to know more.

About UPSSC LT Grade Result

The Public Service Commission had conducted the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) Male / Female Branch Examination 2018 on July 29, 2018. The recruitment examination was conducted in order to fill 926 vacancies for Social Science teachers in Men’s Branch. Out of these vacancies, 462 were available for the unreserved category, while 250 were for OBC, 196 for SC and 18 vacancies for ST. The commission’s official notice revealed that the results for 926 vacancies have been declared, but the results of two seats - 1 unreserved category and 1 OBC - was withheld due to the pending court cases.

How to check UPSSC LT Grade result?

The candidate must visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, they will be able to see an activated link that reads, “Result of Advt. No. A-1/E-1/2018, Trained Graduate (L.T. Grade, Male/Female Branch) Exam 2018, for the post ASSISTANT TEACHER SOCIAL SCIENCE (MALE BRANCH)”

Once the candidate clicks on this link, the UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can then scroll down and check their results

The UPPSC LT grade result can also be downloaded and a print can be taken for future use.

About UPPSC

According to the UPPSC website, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is the state agency which is authorised to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments. The commission conducts examinations to appoint candidates to various Civil Services post in Uttar Pradesh. The agency's charter is granted by the Constitution of India itself.

The commission came into existence on April 1, 1937. Its main goal was recruiting candidates to various services in the state. The UPPSC shortlists candidates for suitable posts by various methods, such as, on the basis of Interview only, screening test & Interview, examination and interview. Its examinations are generally conducted in three phases, Preliminary Examination, Main Examination & Interview.

