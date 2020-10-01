CUCET 2020: CUCET Final Answer Key To Be Out On Oct 2 At ‘cucetexam.in’

The Central University of Rajasthan which is responsible for conducting the CUCET 2020 has now activated the CUCET answer key links. The link for CUCET answer key is cucetexam.in. The students who have appeared for the CUCET 2020 paper can download or go through the answer key ahead of the CUCET result 2020 through the official website on the aforementioned link. The students can initiate CUCET answer key download on the site anytime for the next few days. However, students cannot contest the answers anymore.

CUCET Answer key download details to know

The students were able to contest the answer key if he/she found any discrepancies and thought that the answer was not correct in the CUCET answer key until September 24. The answer key was contested through a formal application accompanied by the supporting solution for the question whose answer has been contested. The details have all been given on the official website of the Central University of Rajasthan. The University will then look into the contested sheet and the correction of answers. The CUCET final answer key date is October 2, 2020.

The provisional answer key was released on September 21, 2020, where students could contest the answer key. After the above-mentioned date, there was no acceptance of any new CUCET answer key contesting. CUCET final answer key will give the students an idea of how they have performed in the annual exams. The varsity is yet to announce the dates of CUCET result 2020.

Here is how one can check the CUCET final answer key which will be released by CUCET 2020 officials tomorrow

Follow the link cucetexam.in to head to the official website of CUCET 2020. Find the latest announcements link section. Under which one can see “CUCET final answer key” links. Click on the same and then you will be led to a credentials log in page. Enter all the necessary details prompted by the page like roll number, password and then you will be led to the CUCET final answer key page. Download the CUCET final answer key or save an e-copy for future use.

