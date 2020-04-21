Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 21

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Recently, the state of Telangana has decided to extend lockdown till -----------.

5 May

7 May

9 May

11 May

2. Which of the following state government has become the first state to geotag community kitchens?

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

3. Who among following India has been nominated among 50 footballers to take part in FIFA’s initiative to applaud ‘humanity’s heroes’?

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Sunil Chhetri

Bhaichung Bhutia

Anirudh Thapa

4. Recently, Gene Deitch passes away. He was a famous --------------.

Actor

Scientist

Director

Politician

5. Which of the following country offered to host IPL 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis?

UAE

Sri Lanka

Singapore

Nepal

6. Government has launched online data pool named as ----------- that contains data of critical human resource for combating and containing COVID-19?

www.deshkraksak.gov.in

www.covidfight.gov.in

www.covidwarriors.gov.in

www.nationagainstcovid.gov.in

7. According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), in 2019-20 the sale of electric vehicle in India grew up by ---------------.

05%

10%

15%

20%

8. Recently, Ananda Singh Bisht passed away. He was the father of Chief Minister of which of the following state?

Uttarkhand

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

9. Recently, which of the following bank has launched voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant?

State Bank of India

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

IndusInd Bank

10. Who is the president of South Korea?

Pedro Sanchez

Moon Jae-in

Giuseppe Conte

Justin Trudeau

Answers:

Answer- 7 May Answer- Maharashtra Answer- Bhaichung Bhutia Answer- Director Answer- Sri Lanka Answer- www.covidwarriors.gov.in Answer- 20% Answer- Uttar Pradesh Answer- ICICI Bank Answer- Moon Jae-in

