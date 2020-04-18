GK Questions April 18, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 April 17 | Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the GK questions:

1. Indian Army observes Siachen Day every year on ----------------.

11 April

12 April

13 April

14 April

2. Which of the following institute got a patent for the smart stethoscope “AyuDevice?”

IIT Delhi

IIT Roorkee

IIT Bombay

IIT Madras

3. Recently, e-NAM portal completed four years of implementation. E-NAM is related to ----------------.

Pension distribution

Agriculture

Student scholarship

LPG distribution

4. In March 2020, Retail inflation stood at ------------.

5.67%

6.76%

4.65%

5.91%

5. ‘Hal Khata’ is related to which of the following festival?

Vishu

Vaishakhadi

Bhoga Bihu

Bengali New Year

Also Read: GK Questions April 17, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

6. Recently, M V Rajasekharan passed away. He was a ----------------.

Journalist

Army Officer

Politician

Football player

7. Which of the following country will host Women’s and Men’s Asian Boxing Championships 2020?

India

China

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

8. Which of the following state is the first in India that has begun flattening the curve of COVID-19?

Rajasthan

Andhra Pradesh

Kerala

Telangana

9. The Asian Development Bank has increased its relief package from USD 6.5 billion to -------------- to help developing member nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

USD 10 billion

USD 15 billion

USD 20 billion

USD 25 billion

10. Which of the following country has recently approved the sale of missiles and torpedoes worth $155 million to India?

USA

France

Russia

China

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answers:

Answer- 11 April Answer- IIT Bombay Answer- Agriculture Answer- 5.67% Answer- Bengali New Year Answer- Politician Answer- India Answer- Kerala Answer- USD 20 billion Answer- USA

Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions