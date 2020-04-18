GK Questions April 18, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here is the list as of April 18, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Indian Army observes Siachen Day every year on ----------------.

  • 11 April
  • 12 April
  • 13 April
  • 14 April

2. Which of the following institute got a patent for the smart stethoscope “AyuDevice?”

  • IIT Delhi
  • IIT Roorkee
  • IIT Bombay
  • IIT Madras

3. Recently, e-NAM portal completed four years of implementation. E-NAM is related to ----------------.

  • Pension distribution
  • Agriculture
  • Student scholarship
  • LPG distribution

4. In March 2020, Retail inflation stood at ------------.

  • 5.67%
  • 6.76%
  • 4.65%
  • 5.91%

5. ‘Hal Khata’ is related to which of the following festival?

  • Vishu
  • Vaishakhadi
  • Bhoga Bihu
  • Bengali New Year

6. Recently, M V Rajasekharan passed away. He was a ----------------.

  • Journalist
  • Army Officer
  • Politician
  • Football player

7. Which of the following country will host Women’s and Men’s Asian Boxing Championships 2020?

  • India
  • China
  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh

8. Which of the following state is the first in India that has begun flattening the curve of COVID-19?

  • Rajasthan
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Kerala
  • Telangana

9. The Asian Development Bank has increased its relief package from USD 6.5 billion to -------------- to help developing member nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • USD 10 billion
  • USD 15 billion
  • USD 20 billion
  • USD 25 billion

10. Which of the following country has recently approved the sale of missiles and torpedoes worth $155 million to India?

  • USA
  • France
  • Russia
  • China

Answers:

  1. Answer- 11 April
  2. Answer- IIT Bombay
  3. Answer- Agriculture
  4. Answer- 5.67%
  5. Answer- Bengali New Year
  6. Answer- Politician
  7. Answer- India
  8. Answer- Kerala
  9. Answer- USD 20 billion
  10. Answer- USA

