GK Questions April 18, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.
1. Indian Army observes Siachen Day every year on ----------------.
2. Which of the following institute got a patent for the smart stethoscope “AyuDevice?”
3. Recently, e-NAM portal completed four years of implementation. E-NAM is related to ----------------.
4. In March 2020, Retail inflation stood at ------------.
5. ‘Hal Khata’ is related to which of the following festival?
6. Recently, M V Rajasekharan passed away. He was a ----------------.
7. Which of the following country will host Women’s and Men’s Asian Boxing Championships 2020?
8. Which of the following state is the first in India that has begun flattening the curve of COVID-19?
9. The Asian Development Bank has increased its relief package from USD 6.5 billion to -------------- to help developing member nations during the coronavirus pandemic.
10. Which of the following country has recently approved the sale of missiles and torpedoes worth $155 million to India?
