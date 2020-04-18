Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 18

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. Questions concerning current affairs topics are asked in competitive exams. So, here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Also Read: GK Questions April 17, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1.GMR Infrastructure will develop and operate Bhogapuram International Airport. Bhogapuram International Airport is in ---------------.

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu

2. Recently, which of the following state government gives permission to restart industrial units in the state?

Maharashtra

Bihar

Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu

3. Which of the following airlines has become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for its passengers?

Flydubai

Emirates

Singapore Airlines

Etihad Airways

4. The International Monetary Fund has proposed to deploy its full lending capacity of -------------- to support countries.

1 trillion US Dollar

1.5 trillion US Dollar

2 trillion US Dollar

2.5 trillion US Dollar

5. The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has been postponed. This session was scheduled to take place in --------------.

USA

China

India

France

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 April 17 | Quiz On National And International Affairs

6. Which of the following country has recently dispatched a total of 650,000 antibody testing and RNA extraction kits to India?

Japan

USA

Russia

China

7. Which of the following has become the first Life Insurance company to announce Additional Benefits Related to COVID-19?

Max Life Insurance

Tata AIA Life Insurance

HDFC Life

ICICI Prudential

8. Who among the following has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief executive Officer of CARE Ratings?

Mohit Prajapati

Rakesh Deshwal

Som Prabhu

Ajay Mahajan

9. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to postpone the IPL 2020 which is the ----------- edition of IPL.

12th

13th

14th

15th

10. Recently, Ranjit Chowdry passed away. He was a famous ------------.

Journalist

Actor

Classical Singer

Painter

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs

Answers:

Answer- Andhra Pradesh Answer- Bihar Answer- Emirates Answer- 1 trillion US Dollar Answer- China Answer- China Answer- Tata AIA Life Insurance Answer- Ajay Mahajan Answer- 13th Answer- Actor

Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions