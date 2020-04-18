Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 18

Quick links:
Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. Questions concerning current affairs topics are asked in competitive exams. So, here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.
Also Read: GK Questions April 17, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions
1.GMR Infrastructure will develop and operate Bhogapuram International Airport. Bhogapuram International Airport is in ---------------.
2. Recently, which of the following state government gives permission to restart industrial units in the state?
3. Which of the following airlines has become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for its passengers?
4. The International Monetary Fund has proposed to deploy its full lending capacity of -------------- to support countries.
5. The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has been postponed. This session was scheduled to take place in --------------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 April 17 | Quiz On National And International Affairs
6. Which of the following country has recently dispatched a total of 650,000 antibody testing and RNA extraction kits to India?
7. Which of the following has become the first Life Insurance company to announce Additional Benefits Related to COVID-19?
8. Who among the following has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief executive Officer of CARE Ratings?
9. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to postpone the IPL 2020 which is the ----------- edition of IPL.
10. Recently, Ranjit Chowdry passed away. He was a famous ------------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: April 16 Quiz On National And International Affairs
Also Read: GK Questions April 16, 2020 | National And International Quiz Questions