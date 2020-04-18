Current Affairs 2020 | Quiz On National And International Affairs For April 18

Attempt the quiz below for April 18, 2020. The questions are related to national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events.

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. Questions concerning current affairs topics are asked in competitive exams. So, here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1.GMR Infrastructure will develop and operate Bhogapuram International Airport. Bhogapuram International Airport is in ---------------.

  • Maharashtra
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Jharkhand
  • Tamil Nadu

2. Recently, which of the following state government gives permission to restart industrial units in the state?

  • Maharashtra
  • Bihar
  • Jharkhand
  • Tamil Nadu

3. Which of the following airlines has become the first airline to conduct on-site rapid COVID-19 tests for its passengers?

  • Flydubai
  • Emirates
  • Singapore Airlines
  • Etihad Airways

4. The International Monetary Fund has proposed to deploy its full lending capacity of -------------- to support countries.

  • 1 trillion US Dollar
  • 1.5 trillion US Dollar
  • 2 trillion US Dollar
  • 2.5 trillion US Dollar

5. The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO has been postponed. This session was scheduled to take place in --------------.

  • USA
  • China
  • India
  • France

6. Which of the following country has recently dispatched a total of 650,000 antibody testing and RNA extraction kits to India?

  • Japan
  • USA
  • Russia
  • China

7. Which of the following has become the first Life Insurance company to announce Additional Benefits Related to COVID-19?

  • Max Life Insurance
  • Tata AIA Life Insurance
  • HDFC Life
  • ICICI Prudential

8. Who among the following has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief executive Officer of CARE Ratings?

  • Mohit Prajapati
  • Rakesh Deshwal
  • Som Prabhu
  • Ajay Mahajan

9. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to postpone the IPL 2020 which is the ----------- edition of IPL.

  • 12th
  • 13th
  • 14th
  • 15th

10. Recently, Ranjit Chowdry passed away. He was a famous ------------.

  • Journalist
  • Actor
  • Classical Singer
  • Painter

Answers:

  1. Answer- Andhra Pradesh
  2. Answer- Bihar
  3. Answer- Emirates
  4. Answer- 1 trillion US Dollar
  5. Answer- China
  6. Answer- China
  7. Answer- Tata AIA Life Insurance
  8. Answer- Ajay Mahajan
  9. Answer- 13th
  10. Answer- Actor

