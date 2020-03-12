The Debate
Current Affairs 2020, 10th March: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below as fn March 10th, 2020 that is based on national and international current affairs and significant events that happened in 2020.

Countries are upgrading their technology, science and research at rapid levels. These updates are majorly asked about in the competitive exams. So here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates who are appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. Candidates can attempt the below quiz for practice.

Here are the questions:

1. Recently, which country joined the International criminal court as its 124th state party?

  • Sri Lanka
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • Kuwait

2. Which city did Prime Minister Modi inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in?

  • Ghaziabad
  • Ajmer
  • Surat
  • Varanasi

3. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority comes under which ministry?

  • Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
  • Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
  • Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers welfare
  • Ministry of Commerce and Industry

4. Which country’s government has initiated a plan to have special dedicated ‘Women Only’ in trains to mark International women day?

  • Nepal
  • Sri Lanka
  • Myanmar
  • Bangladesh

5. Recently, which country’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila resigned after the failure of flagship health and social care reforms?

  • Norway
  • Finland
  • Switzerland
  • UK

6. Which state government has announced the increase of the reservation quotas for the OBCs and has stated that it would also implement 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker section?

  • Bihar
  • Rajasthan
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Uttar Pradesh

7. Which state government has launched the Mukhyamantri Ancha; Amrit Yojana to provide milk at the Anganwadi centres?

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Jharkhand
  • Assam

8. India signed an agreement with which country for the Chakra III Attack Submarine?

  • USA
  • Russia
  • Israel
  • France

9. The Anti-defection law is mentioned in which schedule of the Indian constitution?

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12

10. Which of the following articles related to the fundamental rights is not available to foreign citizens?

  • Article 21
  • Article 22
  • Article 15
  • Article 23

Answers:

1.Answer- Malaysia

2.Answer- Ghaziabad

3.Answer- Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

4.Answer- Sri Lanka

5.Answer- Finland

6.Answer- Madhya Pradesh

7.Answer- Uttarakhand

8.Answer- Russia

India had also borrowed Chakra from Russia for 10 years in a lease.

9.Answer- 10

10.Answer- Article 15

