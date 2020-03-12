Current Affairs 2020, 10th March: National And International Questions

Countries are upgrading their technology, science and research at rapid levels. These updates are majorly asked about in the competitive exams. So here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates who are appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. Candidates can attempt the below quiz for practice.

Here are the questions:

1. Recently, which country joined the International criminal court as its 124th state party?

Sri Lanka

Malaysia

Indonesia

Kuwait

2. Which city did Prime Minister Modi inaugurate the Hindon Airport Civil Terminal in?

Ghaziabad

Ajmer

Surat

Varanasi

3. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority comes under which ministry?

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers welfare

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

4. Which country’s government has initiated a plan to have special dedicated ‘Women Only’ in trains to mark International women day?

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Myanmar

Bangladesh

5. Recently, which country’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila resigned after the failure of flagship health and social care reforms?

Norway

Finland

Switzerland

UK

6. Which state government has announced the increase of the reservation quotas for the OBCs and has stated that it would also implement 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker section?

Bihar

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

7. Which state government has launched the Mukhyamantri Ancha; Amrit Yojana to provide milk at the Anganwadi centres?

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Jharkhand

Assam

8. India signed an agreement with which country for the Chakra III Attack Submarine?

USA

Russia

Israel

France

9. The Anti-defection law is mentioned in which schedule of the Indian constitution?

9

10

11

12

10. Which of the following articles related to the fundamental rights is not available to foreign citizens?

Article 21

Article 22

Article 15

Article 23

Answers:

1.Answer- Malaysia

2.Answer- Ghaziabad

3.Answer- Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

4.Answer- Sri Lanka

5.Answer- Finland

6.Answer- Madhya Pradesh

7.Answer- Uttarakhand

8.Answer- Russia

India had also borrowed Chakra from Russia for 10 years in a lease.

9.Answer- 10

10.Answer- Article 15

