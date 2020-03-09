GK Questions March 9th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's General Knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Zomato buys UberEats India in the ------------- deal.
Answer- $206 million
Uber sold its food delivery business in India ‘UberEats’ to food-tech giant Zomato for $206 million.
2. Google has announced its plans to open India's second Cloud Region in ----------.
Answer- Delhi
3. Which of the following state observed the Chapchar Kut festival----------?
Answer- Mizoram
The festival is celebrated from past 500-600 years.
4. Which of the following place has been named as the new summer capital of Uttarkhand?
Answer- Gairsain
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat named Gairsain as the new summer capital of the state.
5. After the merger of 10 public sector banks (PSB) into 4 PSB’s Allahabad Bank will be merged with ---------.
Answer- Indian Bank
Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into Punjab National Bank, Andhara Bank and Corporation bank into Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank into Canara Bank and Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank.
6. SEBI has launched a mobile application for the convenience of investors to lodge grievances named as --------.
Answer- SCORES
It will make it easier for investors to lodge their grievances with SEBI, as they can now access SCORES at their convenience of a smartphone.
7. Recently, NS Vishwanathan quit three months ahead of his retirement. He was serving as the -------.
Answer- Deputy Governor of RBI
8. Recently, Javier Perez de Cuellar passed away. He served as the -----------.
Answer- United Nations Secretary-General
9. Which of the following Public Sector undertaking will acquire Jaypee Infratech through an insolvency process?
9.Answer-NBCC Limited
