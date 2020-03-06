GK Questions March 6th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge (GK) and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily General Knowledge 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
Also Read: GK Questions March 5th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
1. World Hearing Day (WHD) was observed on --------.
2. Which of the following has become the first country in the world with a free public transport system?
3. Which of the following country will lead the science, technology, and innovation sector in BIMSTEC?
Also Read: GK Questions March 4, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
4. All level crossings on National Highways will be replaced by over/under bridges under ----------.
5. Who among the following has setup sets up India’s first women’s travel company in Ladakh?
6. After the approval of the FDI policy on civil aviation, Non-Resident Indians can acquire up to ---------- equity in Air India.
7. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, IRDAI has asked insurance companies to design policies to cover -------.
Also Read: GK Questions March 3rd, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
8. Who among the following has been appointed as the new Finance Secretary?
9. Who among the following has become the second Indian batsman after Mithali Raj to top the women’s T20 International rankings?
10. In March 2020, Sanjay Kumar Panda has been appointed as India’s Ambassador to ----------.
1.Answer- 3rd March
World Hearing Day raises awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss.
2.Answer- Luxembourg
This scheme was announced in 2018.
3.Answer- Sri Lanka
4.Answer- Setu Bharatam scheme
5.Answer- Thinlas Chorol
6.Answer- 100 per cent
The Cabinet approved Foreign Direct Investment, FDI policy on civil aviation. Non-Resident Indians can acquire up to 100 per cent equity in Air India under the automatic route.
7.Answer- Coronavirus
8.Answer- Ajay Bhushan Pandey
9.Answer- Shafali Verma
10.Answer- Turkey
Also Read: GK Questions March 2, 2020: National And International Questions