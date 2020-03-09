Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's Current Affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the questions:

1. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has named its rover for the Mars mission as --------.

Perseverance

Soyuz

Artemis

Huygens

1.Answer- Perseverance

2. Which State/Union territory has launched “Student Health Card” scheme?

Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

3. How many Indian departments got admission in the top-100 list in QS World University Rankings by subject?

21

22

26

24

3.Answer-26

4. Which Indian women have been included by Time Magazine among the 100 powerful women in the world who defined the last century?

Indira Gandhi

Amrit Kaur

Sarojini Naidu

Sonia Gandhi

4.Answer- Indira Gandhi and Amrit Kaur.

5. How many awardees have been selected for Nari Shakti Puraskar,2018 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, 2019?

36

44

75

68

Answer- 44

President Ram Nath Kovind will present the highest civilian honour for women in New Delhi, India.

6. ‘e- Dharti’ app that is a new online system where all the three main modules like Conversion, Substitution and Mutation have been made online by which ministry?

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Ministry of health and family Welfare

Answer- Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

7. Recently, Dr Ausaf Sayeed has been appointed new ambassador of India to which country?

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Afghanistan

Answer- Saudi Arabia

Dr Ausaf last posting in the Kingdom was as the consul general in Jeddah from August 2004 to July 2008.

8. With which country ISRO has signed an agreement to train Indian Scientist for the ‘Gaganyaan’ project?

Russia

France

UK

Japan

Answer- France

9. Which state government has unveiled a new scheme ‘Yuvashree Arpan’ to encourage entrepreneurship among youth?

Odisha

West Bengal

Bihar

Telangana

Answer- West Bengal

10. Recently, who has been appointed Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre?

Dr Bhushan Toley

Ajit Kumar Mohanty

Dr Arindam Ghosh

Prof. Joydeep Bagchi

Answer- Ajit Kumar Mohanty

