Current Affairs 2020, 13th March: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field be it domestic changes or international. What are current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Recently, Hans Raj Bhardwaj passed away. He was a/ an ------------.

Actor

Cricketer

Politician

Journalist

2. Who among the following will head the Centre’s de-limitation panel for J-K and 4 northeastern states?

Akash Deep Singh

Om Prakash Tyagi

Ranjana Prakash Desai

Mohit Agarwal

3. Which of the following state government has launched the Nigha app to ensure ‘clean and healthy’ elections and for curbing the use of money and alcohol in polls?

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Maharashtra

Andhra Pradesh

4. Who among the following has won the seventh DR. MS Swaminathan Awards for the period 2017-2019?

R Vashisth

V Praveen Rao

Mohit Ganguly

Prabhat Raj

5. Who among the following took over Asia’s richest title after the $5.8 billion loss from Mukesh Ambani’s net worth?

Ma Huateng

Azim Premji

Hui Ka Yan

Jack Ma

6. Which of the following football clubs has won the Hero I-League Champions 2019-2020 title?

Mohun Bagan FC

Punjab FC

Bengaluru FC

Chandigarh FC

7. Who among the following is the author of the book “The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman?”

Akshay Kumar

Tahira Kashyap

Lisa Ray

Sanya Malhotra

8. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is looking at set up logistics bases in ------- to boost exports.

Malaysia

Vietnam

Indonesia

All of these.

9. Who among the following has become Indian Coast Guard’s first woman DIG?

Nupur Kulshrestha

Rema Rajeshwari

Sanjukta Parashar

Vijaynata Goyal Arya

10. Who among the following has released the book “The Adventure of the Daredevil Democrat?”

Nitin Gadkari

Naveen Patnaik

Veer Das

Ganeshi Lal

Answers:

1. Answer- Politician

2. Answer- Ranjana Prakash Desai

The union government started the process of redrawing the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kasmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

3. Answer- Andhra Pradesh

AP Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘NIGHA’ app. The aim is to ensure ‘ clean and healthy’ elections and for curbing the use of money and alcohol in the ensuing Local Body Poll.

4. Answer- V Praveen Rao

5. Answer- Jack Ma

6. Answer- Mohun Bagan FC

7. Answer- Tahira Kashyap

8. Answer- All of these

9. Answer- Nupur Kulshrestha

10. Answer- Naveen Patnaik

