Current Affairs 2020, 13th March: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below as on March 13th, 2020 that is based on national and international current affairs 2020 which are based on important events.

Several changes keep occurring in every field be it domestic changes or international. What are current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Recently, Hans Raj Bhardwaj passed away. He was a/ an ------------.

  • Actor
  • Cricketer
  • Politician
  • Journalist

2. Who among the following will head the Centre’s de-limitation panel for J-K and 4 northeastern states?

  • Akash Deep Singh
  • Om Prakash Tyagi
  • Ranjana Prakash Desai
  • Mohit Agarwal

3. Which of the following state government has launched the Nigha app to ensure ‘clean and healthy’ elections and for curbing the use of money and alcohol in polls?

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Maharashtra
  • Andhra Pradesh

4. Who among the following has won the seventh DR. MS Swaminathan Awards for the period 2017-2019?

  • R Vashisth
  • V Praveen Rao
  • Mohit Ganguly
  • Prabhat Raj

5. Who among the following took over Asia’s richest title after the $5.8 billion loss from Mukesh Ambani’s net worth?

  • Ma Huateng
  • Azim Premji
  • Hui Ka Yan
  • Jack Ma

6. Which of the following football clubs has won the Hero I-League Champions 2019-2020 title?

  • Mohun Bagan FC
  • Punjab FC
  • Bengaluru FC
  • Chandigarh FC

7. Who among the following is the author of the book “The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman?”

  • Akshay Kumar
  • Tahira Kashyap
  • Lisa Ray
  • Sanya Malhotra

8. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is looking at set up logistics bases in ------- to boost exports.

  • Malaysia
  • Vietnam
  • Indonesia
  • All of these.

9. Who among the following has become Indian Coast Guard’s first woman DIG?

  • Nupur Kulshrestha
  • Rema Rajeshwari
  • Sanjukta Parashar
  • Vijaynata Goyal Arya

10. Who among the following has released the book “The Adventure of the Daredevil Democrat?”

  • Nitin Gadkari
  • Naveen Patnaik
  • Veer Das
  • Ganeshi Lal

Answers:

1. Answer- Politician

2. Answer- Ranjana Prakash Desai

The union government started the process of redrawing the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kasmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

3. Answer- Andhra Pradesh

AP Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘NIGHA’ app. The aim is to ensure ‘ clean and healthy’ elections and for curbing the use of money and alcohol in the ensuing Local Body Poll.

4. Answer- V Praveen Rao

5. Answer- Jack Ma

6. Answer- Mohun Bagan FC

7. Answer- Tahira Kashyap

8. Answer- All of these

9. Answer- Nupur Kulshrestha

10. Answer- Naveen Patnaik

