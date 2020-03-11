GK Questions March 10th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.

Here are the questions:

1. The recently released book titled “Chronicles of Change Champions” is a compilation of initiatives taken under which scheme?

Swachch Bharat Mission

Poshan Maa Abhiyan

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Sugamya Bharat

2. ‘SCORES’ is a mobile application of which regulatory body of India?

Real Estate Regulatory Authority

Reserve Bank of India

Securities Exchange Board of India

National Housing Bank

3. TIME magazine has named which Indian woman as the ‘Woman of the year 1947’ in its recent recreated list of world’s 100 powerful women?

Amrit Kaur

Sarojini Naidu

Indira Gandhi

Savtribhai Phule

4. Which airport of Maharashtra has been renamed as “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport”?

Aurangabad Airport

Kolhapur Airport

Pune International Airport

Akola Airport

5. Which Indian Institue has developed an AI-powered drone to counter unregulated unmanned drones?

Indian Institute of Science

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Indian Institue of Technology, Madras

DRDO Laboratory

6. Which is India’s fifth largest private sector bank, that is under crisis and for which the Reserves Bank of India is developing a revival plan?

IndusInd Bank

Yes Bank

IDFC Bank

Bandhan Bank

7. According to the recent estimates published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which economy is most affected the coronavirus outbreak?

United States

Taiwan Province of China

European Union

Japan

8. Daren Tang of Singapore has been nominated as the new Director-General of which global organisation?

World Intellectual Property Organisation

World Customs Organisations

International Labour Organisation

World Health Organisation

9. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner of India after Sudhir Bhargava?

Bimal Jalan

Bimal Julka

Kasturi Rangan

Gopala Swami

10. Which leader has been named “Greatest Leader of All Time” in a poll conducted by ‘BBC World Histories Magazines?’

Abraham Lincoln

Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Winston Churchill

Elizabeth I

Answers:

1. Answer- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

2. Answer- Securities Exchange Board of India

3. Answer- Amrit Kaur

4. Answer- Aurangabad Airport

5. Answer- Indian Institue of Technology, Madras

6. Answer- Yes Bank

7. Answer- European Union

8. Answer- World Intellectual Property Organisation

9. Answer- Bimal Julka

10. Answer- Maharaja Ranjit Singh

