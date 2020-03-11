The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

GK Questions March 10th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as on March 10th, 2020 gk questions that candidates can refer while preparing for their exams. For gk today read more to know the details.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the gk questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the gk today quiz for their competitive exam.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 9th March: National And International Questions

Here are the questions:

1.     The recently released book titled “Chronicles of Change Champions” is a compilation of initiatives taken under which scheme?

  • Swachch Bharat Mission
  • Poshan Maa Abhiyan
  • Beti Bachao Beti Padhao
  • Sugamya Bharat

2.   ‘SCORES’ is a mobile application of which regulatory body of India?

  • Real Estate Regulatory Authority
  • Reserve Bank of India
  • Securities Exchange Board of India
  • National Housing Bank

3.  TIME magazine has named which Indian woman as the ‘Woman of the year 1947’ in its recent recreated list of world’s 100 powerful women?

  • Amrit Kaur
  • Sarojini Naidu
  • Indira Gandhi
  • Savtribhai Phule

4.  Which airport of Maharashtra has been renamed as “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport”?

  • Aurangabad Airport
  • Kolhapur Airport
  • Pune International Airport
  • Akola Airport

Also Read: GK Questions March 9th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

5. Which Indian Institue has developed an AI-powered drone to counter unregulated unmanned drones?

  • Indian Institute of Science
  • Council of Scientific and Industrial Research
  • Indian Institue of Technology, Madras
  • DRDO Laboratory

6. Which is India’s fifth largest private sector bank, that is under crisis and for which the Reserves Bank of India is developing a revival plan?

  • IndusInd Bank
  • Yes Bank
  • IDFC Bank
  • Bandhan Bank

7. According to the recent estimates published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which economy is most affected the coronavirus outbreak?

  • United States
  • Taiwan Province of China
  • European Union
  • Japan

8.  Daren Tang of Singapore has been nominated as the new Director-General of which global organisation?

  • World Intellectual Property Organisation
  • World Customs Organisations
  • International Labour Organisation
  • World Health Organisation

9.  Who has been appointed as the new Chief Information Commissioner of India after Sudhir Bhargava?

  • Bimal Jalan
  • Bimal Julka
  • Kasturi Rangan
  • Gopala Swami

10. Which leader has been named “Greatest Leader of All Time” in a poll conducted by ‘BBC World Histories Magazines?’

  • Abraham Lincoln
  • Maharaja Ranjit Singh
  • Winston Churchill
  • Elizabeth I

Also Read: GK Questions March 6th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

Answers:

1. Answer- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

2. Answer- Securities Exchange Board of India

3. Answer- Amrit Kaur

4. Answer- Aurangabad Airport

5. Answer- Indian Institue of Technology, Madras

6. Answer- Yes Bank

7. Answer- European Union

8. Answer- World Intellectual Property Organisation

9. Answer- Bimal Julka

10. Answer- Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 6th March: National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
Scindia
'SCINDIA FAMILY ONE AGAIN'
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS