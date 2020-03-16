The Debate
The Debate
Current Affairs March 16, 2020: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 16, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which day is observed as World NGO Day?

  • 27 February
  • 21 February
  • 20 February
  • 11 February

2. Which day is observed as World Thinking Day?

  • 13th February
  • 6 February
  • 22 February
  • 19 February

3. In which city was the International Conference on Banana 2020 held?

  • Hyderabad
  • Tiruchirappalli
  • Chennai
  • Kochi

4. Who has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Realme?

  • Salman Khan
  • PV Sindhu
  • Kareena Kapoor
  • Sunil Shetty

5.NPCI has launched “UPI Chalega” campaign to promote UPI as Easy, Safe, and Instant mode of payment. In which year was the NPCI incorporated?

  • 1969
  • 2016
  • 2006
  • 2008

6. Who has been awarded the McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage for the year 2020?

  • Waheeda Rehman
  • Vasdev Mohi
  • Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri
  • Nasira Sharma

7. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the World Gold Council?

  • David Harquail
  • Rafael Grossi
  • Christine Lagarde
  • Kristalina Georgieva

8. According to the World Air Quality Report 2019, which is the most polluted city in the world?

  • Gurugam
  • Mumbai
  • Lucknow
  • Ghaziabad

9. Indian Railways recently launched an Artificial Intelligence based chatbot. What is the name of the chatbot?

  • MANI
  • ReBIT
  • ASK DISHA
  • IFTAS

10. Which country will be the “Guest of Honour” at the International Tourism Fair Of Madagascar?

  • China
  • Japan
  • France
  • India

11. Who is the chairperson of the high-level panel recently set up to prepare an investigation manual for Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SFIO)?

  • N K Singh
  • U K Sinha
  • Injeti Srinivas
  • Tapan Ray

Answers:

1.Answer- 27 February

2.Answer- 22 February

3.Answer- Tiruchirappalli

4.Answer- Salman Khan

5.Answer- 2008

6.Answer- Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri

7.Answer- David Harquail

8.Answer- Ghaziabad

9.Answer- ASK DISHA

10.Answer- India

11.Answer- Injeti Srinivas

