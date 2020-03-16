Current Affairs March 16, 2020: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.
1. Which day is observed as World NGO Day?
2. Which day is observed as World Thinking Day?
3. In which city was the International Conference on Banana 2020 held?
4. Who has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Realme?
5.NPCI has launched “UPI Chalega” campaign to promote UPI as Easy, Safe, and Instant mode of payment. In which year was the NPCI incorporated?
6. Who has been awarded the McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage for the year 2020?
7. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the World Gold Council?
8. According to the World Air Quality Report 2019, which is the most polluted city in the world?
9. Indian Railways recently launched an Artificial Intelligence based chatbot. What is the name of the chatbot?
10. Which country will be the “Guest of Honour” at the International Tourism Fair Of Madagascar?
11. Who is the chairperson of the high-level panel recently set up to prepare an investigation manual for Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SFIO)?
1.Answer- 27 February
2.Answer- 22 February
3.Answer- Tiruchirappalli
4.Answer- Salman Khan
5.Answer- 2008
6.Answer- Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri
7.Answer- David Harquail
8.Answer- Ghaziabad
9.Answer- ASK DISHA
10.Answer- India
11.Answer- Injeti Srinivas
