Current Affairs March 16, 2020: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which day is observed as World NGO Day?

27 February

21 February

20 February

11 February

2. Which day is observed as World Thinking Day?

13th February

6 February

22 February

19 February

3. In which city was the International Conference on Banana 2020 held?

Hyderabad

Tiruchirappalli

Chennai

Kochi

4. Who has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Realme?

Salman Khan

PV Sindhu

Kareena Kapoor

Sunil Shetty

5.NPCI has launched “UPI Chalega” campaign to promote UPI as Easy, Safe, and Instant mode of payment. In which year was the NPCI incorporated?

1969

2016

2006

2008

6. Who has been awarded the McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage for the year 2020?

Waheeda Rehman

Vasdev Mohi

Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri

Nasira Sharma

7. Who has been appointed as the Chairman of the World Gold Council?

David Harquail

Rafael Grossi

Christine Lagarde

Kristalina Georgieva

8. According to the World Air Quality Report 2019, which is the most polluted city in the world?

Gurugam

Mumbai

Lucknow

Ghaziabad

9. Indian Railways recently launched an Artificial Intelligence based chatbot. What is the name of the chatbot?

MANI

ReBIT

ASK DISHA

IFTAS

10. Which country will be the “Guest of Honour” at the International Tourism Fair Of Madagascar?

China

Japan

France

India

11. Who is the chairperson of the high-level panel recently set up to prepare an investigation manual for Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SFIO)?

N K Singh

U K Sinha

Injeti Srinivas

Tapan Ray

Answers:

1.Answer- 27 February

2.Answer- 22 February

3.Answer- Tiruchirappalli

4.Answer- Salman Khan

5.Answer- 2008

6.Answer- Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri

7.Answer- David Harquail

8.Answer- Ghaziabad

9.Answer- ASK DISHA

10.Answer- India

11.Answer- Injeti Srinivas

