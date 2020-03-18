Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The Department of Post has recently introduced free digital parcel locker service for the first time in India in which city?

Mumbai

New Delhi

Kolkata

Chennai

2. ‘Pragati’ is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of which technological company in India?

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Amazon

3. Which global financial organisation announced as the assistance of USD 200 million to medicine-manufacturing companies that work to combat COVID-19?

Asian Development Bank

International Monetary Fund

World Bank

BRICS Bank

4. What does the term ‘Necurs’ represent, which was seen in the news recently?

A virus

A Botnet

A bitcoin

A worm

5. Which Indian state declared coronavirus (COVID-19) an epidemic for the first time in the country?

Rajasthan

Haryana

Maharashtra

Karnataka

6. Which Indian airport emerged as the Asia Pacific’s best airport in ‘over 40 million passengers per annum category’ in ASQ 2019 rankings?

Cochin International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport

Chennai International Airport

7. Rajesh Chaplot, who received the highest Civilian Award (Golden Jubilee Medal-Civilians) of Uganda, is associated with which field?

Politics

Sports

Bureaucracy

Business

8. ‘Hola Mohalla’ is a festival celebrated in which Indian state/UT?

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Punjab

Gujrat

Maharashtra

9. Which is the venue of the civil aviation exhibition and air-shows ‘Wings India 2020’?

Lucknow

Mumbai

Cochin

Hyderabad

10. World Kidney Day is celebrated in which month across the world?

February

March

April

May

Answers:

1. Answer- Kolkata

2. Answer- Facebook

3. Answer- Asian Development Bank

4. Answer- A botnet

5. Answer- Haryana

6. Answer- Indira Gandhi International Airport

7. Answer- Business

8. Answer- Punjab

9. Answer- Hyderabad

10.Answer- March

