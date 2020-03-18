The Debate
Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 18th, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. The Department of Post has recently introduced free digital parcel locker service for the first time in India in which city?

  • Mumbai
  • New Delhi
  • Kolkata
  • Chennai

2. ‘Pragati’ is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of which technological company in India?

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Amazon

3. Which global financial organisation announced as the assistance of USD 200 million to medicine-manufacturing companies that work to combat COVID-19?

  • Asian Development Bank
  • International Monetary Fund
  • World Bank
  • BRICS Bank

4. What does the term ‘Necurs’ represent, which was seen in the news recently?

  • A virus
  • A Botnet
  • A bitcoin
  • A worm

5. Which Indian state declared coronavirus (COVID-19) an epidemic for the first time in the country?

  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana
  • Maharashtra
  • Karnataka

6. Which Indian airport emerged as the Asia Pacific’s best airport in ‘over 40 million passengers per annum category’ in ASQ 2019 rankings?

  • Cochin International Airport
  • Indira Gandhi International Airport
  • Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport
  • Chennai International Airport

7. Rajesh Chaplot, who received the highest Civilian Award (Golden Jubilee Medal-Civilians) of Uganda, is associated with which field?

  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Bureaucracy
  • Business

8. ‘Hola Mohalla’ is a festival celebrated in which Indian state/UT?

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  • Punjab
  • Gujrat
  • Maharashtra

9. Which is the venue of the civil aviation exhibition and air-shows ‘Wings India 2020’?

  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Cochin
  • Hyderabad

10. World Kidney Day is celebrated in which month across the world?

  • February
  • March
  • April
  • May

Answers:

1. Answer- Kolkata

2. Answer- Facebook

3. Answer- Asian Development Bank

4. Answer- A botnet

5. Answer- Haryana

6. Answer- Indira Gandhi International Airport

7. Answer- Business

8. Answer- Punjab

9. Answer- Hyderabad

10.Answer- March

