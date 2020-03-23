The Debate
Current Affairs 2020, March 23: National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 23rd, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai
current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What is considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 22, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Roger Mayweather, who recently passed away, was a World Champion and trainer in which sports?

  • Weight-lifting
  • Boxing
  • Wrestling
  • Chess

Answer- Boxing

2. Which space agency is set to send astronauts to the International Space Station for the first time in May 2020?

  • NASA
  • ISRO
  • SpaceX
  • European Space Agency

Answer- SpaceX

3. The ‘COVID-19 Economic Task Force’, unveiled by the Prime Minister of India, is to head by which Union minister?

  • Piyush Goyal
  • Harsh Vardhan
  • Nirmala Sitharam
  • Rajnath Singh

Answer- Nirmala Sitharam

4.  Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed that after the introduction of the new Motor Vehicles Act, The number of accidental deaths has been reduced by ---------.

  • 5%
  • 10%
  • 15%
  • 20%

Answer- 10%

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

5. Who is the head of the proposed panel, which is set to review the fiscal consolidation road map of Central and State Government?

  • Arvind Subramanian
  • N.K. Singh
  • Urjit Patel
  • Sajjid Chinoy

Answer- N.K. Singh

6. According to a recent reply by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha, which of the following falls under Essential Services category?

  • Service by parliamentarians
  • Services by doctors
  • Service by paramedics
  • 1,2 and 3

Answer- 1,2 and 3

7. The Defence Ministry signed an 880-crore contract for procurement of 16,479 light machine guns (LMGs) from which country?

  • United States
  • Israel
  • France
  • Russia

Answer- Israel

8.  As per “World Population Prospects 2019’ report, India’s population reached -------- in mid-2019.

  • 1.84 billion
  • 1.36 billion
  • 1.51 billion
  • 1.48 billion

Answer- 1.36 billion

Also Read: GK Questions March 21st, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

9.      India has decided to import Negev 7.62X51 mm LMGs from which of the following countries?

  • USA
  • Israel
  • France
  • Russia

Answer- Israel

10.   Which of the following state governments has recently launched an e-Night beat Checking System?

  • Rajasthan
  • Jharkhand
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Assam

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 20th March: National And International Questions

