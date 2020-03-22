The Debate
GK Questions March 22, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 22, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
gk questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of the prep for various competitive exams.

Here are the GK questions:

1. As per the “Trends in international arms transfer 2019” report, which country was the largest arms importer during 2015-19?

  • India
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Russia
  • China

2.  Which is the national slogan of Bangladesh, as per the order of the Bangladesh High Court?

  • Jai Bangla
  • Joy Bangla
  • Hail Bangla
  • Long Live Bangla

3. Which Indian sportsperson won the inaugural ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award’?

  • Dutee Chand
  • PV Sindhu
  • Vignesh Phogat
  • Mary Kom

4. Who is the only Indian player to feature on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup teak of the tournament?

  • Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Shafali Verma
  • Poonam Yadav
  • Smriti Mandana

5. “NIGHA” a mobile application to curb election malpractices, is an initiative of which Indian State?

  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Gujarat
  • Andhra Pradesh

6. As per the recent ‘Inclusive Internet Index 2020” of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which is the best-performing country in the world?

  • New Zealand
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • United States

7. In the context of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the right on the right of an organisation to receive foreign contributors, what does FCRA stand for?

  • Foreign Currency (Regulation) Act
  • Foreign Contributor (Regulation) Act
  • Foreign Currency (Rights) Act
  • Foreign Contribution (Rights) Act

8. What is the theme of the campaign conducted by the Indian Railways to celebrate International Women’s Day?

  • Travel Safety
  • Each for Equal
  • We are with you
  • He and She

9. According to the recent study of UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) India, what is the female labour-force participation in India in 2020?

  • 44%
  • 34.8%
  • 14%
  • 24.8%

10. What is the new official name of the Mars 2020 rover of NASA?

  • Zeal
  • Passion
  • Perseverance
  • Enthusiasm

Answers:

1.Answer- Saudi Arabia

2.Answer- Joy Bangla

3.Answer- PV Sindhu

4.Answer- Poonam Yadav

5.Answer- Andhra Pradesh

6.Answer- Sweden

7.Answer- Foreign Contributor (Regulation) Act

8.Answer- Each for Equal

9.Answer- 24.8%

10.Answer- Perseverance

