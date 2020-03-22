GK Questions March 22, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of the prep for various competitive exams.

Here are the GK questions:

1. As per the “Trends in international arms transfer 2019” report, which country was the largest arms importer during 2015-19?

India

Saudi Arabia

Russia

China

2. Which is the national slogan of Bangladesh, as per the order of the Bangladesh High Court?

Jai Bangla

Joy Bangla

Hail Bangla

Long Live Bangla

3. Which Indian sportsperson won the inaugural ‘BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award’?

Dutee Chand

PV Sindhu

Vignesh Phogat

Mary Kom

4. Who is the only Indian player to feature on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup teak of the tournament?

Harmanpreet Kaur

Shafali Verma

Poonam Yadav

Smriti Mandana

5. “NIGHA” a mobile application to curb election malpractices, is an initiative of which Indian State?

Punjab

Rajasthan

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

6. As per the recent ‘Inclusive Internet Index 2020” of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), which is the best-performing country in the world?

New Zealand

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

7. In the context of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the right on the right of an organisation to receive foreign contributors, what does FCRA stand for?

Foreign Currency (Regulation) Act

Foreign Contributor (Regulation) Act

Foreign Currency (Rights) Act

Foreign Contribution (Rights) Act

8. What is the theme of the campaign conducted by the Indian Railways to celebrate International Women’s Day?

Travel Safety

Each for Equal

We are with you

He and She

9. According to the recent study of UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) India, what is the female labour-force participation in India in 2020?

44%

34.8%

14%

24.8%

10. What is the new official name of the Mars 2020 rover of NASA?

Zeal

Passion

Perseverance

Enthusiasm

Answers:

1.Answer- Saudi Arabia

2.Answer- Joy Bangla

3.Answer- PV Sindhu

4.Answer- Poonam Yadav

5.Answer- Andhra Pradesh

6.Answer- Sweden

7.Answer- Foreign Contributor (Regulation) Act

8.Answer- Each for Equal

9.Answer- 24.8%

10.Answer- Perseverance

