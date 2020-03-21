GK Questions March 21st, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of prep for various competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. According to a recent announcement by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Banihal to Katra railway link in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed by -----------.

2021

2022

2023

2024

2. International Day of Forests is observed on 21 March. What is the theme of this day?

The Sustainable Consumer

Forests and Biodiversity

Hearing for life

I am generation equality: Realizing Women’s rights

3. International Day of Happiness is observed every year on --------------.

18 March

19 March

20 March

21 March

4. Which day is observed as the world poetry day?

3 March

4 March

2 March

8 March

5. Recently, which of the following state government has abolished quota in promotion for employees?

Rajasthan

Nagaland

Uttarkhand

Odisha

6. Global Recycling Day was observed on 18th March. What is the theme of the day?

Recycling Heroes

Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment

MSME

Ease of living

7. The government has created WhatsApp Chatbot for queries on Novel Coronavirus named as ---------.

Janta Corona Helpdesk

MyGov Corona Helpdesk

Safe and Secure Helpdesk

COVID-19 Helpdesk

8. On which day, Ordnance Factories has observed their 219th foundation day?

16 March

18 March

15 March

3 March

9. Indian Railways will electrify al broad gauge routes by December ------.

2021

2022

2023

2024

10. Which State government launched Police Station Visitor Survey System and e-Night Beat Checking System for State’s police?

Himachal Pradesh

Uttarkhand

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Answers:

1. Answer- 2022

2. Answer- Forests and Biodiversity

3. Answer- 20 March

4. Answer- 4 March

5. Answer- Uttarkhand

6. Answer- Recycling Heroes

7. Answer- MyGov Corona Helpdesk

8. Answer- 18 March

9. Answer- 2023

10.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

