GK Questions March 21st, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt to solve the below GK questions as a part of prep for various competitive exam.
Also Read: GK Questions March 17, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
1. According to a recent announcement by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Banihal to Katra railway link in Jammu and Kashmir will be completed by -----------.
2. International Day of Forests is observed on 21 March. What is the theme of this day?
3. International Day of Happiness is observed every year on --------------.
4. Which day is observed as the world poetry day?
5. Recently, which of the following state government has abolished quota in promotion for employees?
Also Read: GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions
6. Global Recycling Day was observed on 18th March. What is the theme of the day?
7. The government has created WhatsApp Chatbot for queries on Novel Coronavirus named as ---------.
8. On which day, Ordnance Factories has observed their 219th foundation day?
9. Indian Railways will electrify al broad gauge routes by December ------.
10. Which State government launched Police Station Visitor Survey System and e-Night Beat Checking System for State’s police?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions
1. Answer- 2022
2. Answer- Forests and Biodiversity
3. Answer- 20 March
4. Answer- 4 March
5. Answer- Uttarkhand
6. Answer- Recycling Heroes
7. Answer- MyGov Corona Helpdesk
8. Answer- 18 March
9. Answer- 2023
10.Answer- Himachal Pradesh
Also Read: GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions