The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 21st, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international scenarios, which are considered to be part of current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that can help any candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 17, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are some current affairs questions to solve:

1. Which of the following payment bank has decided to start issuing Visa virtual debit cards to its customers?

  • Airtel Payment Banks
  • India Post Payment Banks
  • Jio Payment Banks
  • Paytm Payment Banks

2. In an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, which force has set up Quarantine Camp at Vishakhapatnam?

  • Indian Air Force
  • CISF
  • Indian Navy
  • ICG

3. Which of the following bank has joined hands with Bharti AXA for insurance plan covering COVID-19?

  • ICICI Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • DBS Bank
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank

4. Who is the author of “My Encounters in Parliament”?

  • K.Ramakrishna Rao
  • Amit Shah
  • Jaggi Vasudev
  • Bhalchandra Mungekar

5. Who among the following has recently resigned from the post of independent director from the CRISIL board?

  • Shikha Sharma
  • Anshula Kant
  • Arundhati Bhattacharya
  • Rajnish Kumar

Also Read: GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

6. “Livable and Sustainable Cities: Adapting to a Disrupted World” is the theme of the 7th World Cities Summit (WCS). It will be held in which country?

  • Singapore
  • Ethiopia
  • Sri Lanka
  • Australia

7. Recently, Roger Mayweather passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

  • Boxing
  • Swimming
  • Golf
  • Basketball

8. Which Bank has partnered with Visa to issue Visa Debit cards?

  • Bandhan Bank
  • Paytm Payment Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • Axis Bank

9. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said that it will start a train named as --------------- for budding entrepreneurs.

  • Samadhan Express
  • Gati Express
  • Swavalamban Express
  • Abhimaan Express

10. Which state government has launched a mass handwashing campaign named “break the chain” to combat coronavirus?

  • Telangana
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer- Paytm Payment Banks
  2. Answer- Indian Navy
  3. Answer- DBS Bank
  4. Answer- Bhalchandra Mungekar
  5. Answer- Arundhati Bhattacharya
  6. Answer- Singapore
  7. Answer- Boxing
  8. Answer- Paytm Payment Bank
  9. Answer- Swavalamban Express
  10. Answer- Kerala

Also Read: GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA