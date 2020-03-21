Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international scenarios, which are considered to be part of current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that can help any candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Here are some current affairs questions to solve:

1. Which of the following payment bank has decided to start issuing Visa virtual debit cards to its customers?

Airtel Payment Banks

India Post Payment Banks

Jio Payment Banks

Paytm Payment Banks

2. In an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, which force has set up Quarantine Camp at Vishakhapatnam?

Indian Air Force

CISF

Indian Navy

ICG

3. Which of the following bank has joined hands with Bharti AXA for insurance plan covering COVID-19?

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

DBS Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

4. Who is the author of “My Encounters in Parliament”?

K.Ramakrishna Rao

Amit Shah

Jaggi Vasudev

Bhalchandra Mungekar

5. Who among the following has recently resigned from the post of independent director from the CRISIL board?

Shikha Sharma

Anshula Kant

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Rajnish Kumar

6. “Livable and Sustainable Cities: Adapting to a Disrupted World” is the theme of the 7th World Cities Summit (WCS). It will be held in which country?

Singapore

Ethiopia

Sri Lanka

Australia

7. Recently, Roger Mayweather passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?

Boxing

Swimming

Golf

Basketball

8. Which Bank has partnered with Visa to issue Visa Debit cards?

Bandhan Bank

Paytm Payment Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

9. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said that it will start a train named as --------------- for budding entrepreneurs.

Samadhan Express

Gati Express

Swavalamban Express

Abhimaan Express

10. Which state government has launched a mass handwashing campaign named “break the chain” to combat coronavirus?

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Answers:

Answer- Paytm Payment Banks Answer- Indian Navy Answer- DBS Bank Answer- Bhalchandra Mungekar Answer- Arundhati Bhattacharya Answer- Singapore Answer- Boxing Answer- Paytm Payment Bank Answer- Swavalamban Express Answer- Kerala

