Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international scenarios, which are considered to be part of current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that can help any candidates appearing for competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.
1. Which of the following payment bank has decided to start issuing Visa virtual debit cards to its customers?
2. In an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, which force has set up Quarantine Camp at Vishakhapatnam?
3. Which of the following bank has joined hands with Bharti AXA for insurance plan covering COVID-19?
4. Who is the author of “My Encounters in Parliament”?
5. Who among the following has recently resigned from the post of independent director from the CRISIL board?
6. “Livable and Sustainable Cities: Adapting to a Disrupted World” is the theme of the 7th World Cities Summit (WCS). It will be held in which country?
7. Recently, Roger Mayweather passed away. He was associated with which of the following sports?
8. Which Bank has partnered with Visa to issue Visa Debit cards?
9. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said that it will start a train named as --------------- for budding entrepreneurs.
10. Which state government has launched a mass handwashing campaign named “break the chain” to combat coronavirus?
