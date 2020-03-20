Current Affairs 2020, 20th March: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.
1. Which of the following states has become the top performer in the field of organ donation?
2. Who is the author of the recently released book title “My Encounters in Parliament”?
3. Adnan al-Zurfi has been appointed as the new designated Prime Minister of -----------
4. In context with the recently passed Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020, how many regulatory institutions are to be converted into statutory bodies?
5. Which technological firm along with NASSCOM foundation launched the ‘Innovate for Accessible India’ campaign?
6. The government is taking positive steps for listing Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, and Bhoti into 8th Scheduled of the constitution. Bhoti language is primarily spoken in ---------------- region.
7. Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani has been appointed as the Chairman of Tourism Development Corporation of which state?
8. In March 2020, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) gave approval for procurement of ------------ indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft for the Indian Air force.
9. ‘World Cities Summit’ is a global biennial conference hosted by which country?
10. The entry of pilgrims in Thanjavur temple is prohibited till March 31. The temple is on the bank of ------------ river.
Answer- Maharashtra
Answer- Bhalchandra Mungekar
Answer- Iraq
Answer- 3
Answer- Microsoft
Answer- Ladakh
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Answer- 83
Answer- Singapore
Answer- Kaveri
