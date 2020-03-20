Current Affairs 2020, 20th March: National And International Questions

Several changes keep occurring in every field, be it domestic changes or international. What are considered to be current affairs today become major topics that are asked about in competitive exams. Here are the current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways, and other government jobs.

Also Read: GK Questions March 18th, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Which of the following states has become the top performer in the field of organ donation?

Haryana

Rajashthan

Maharashtra

Karnataka

2. Who is the author of the recently released book title “My Encounters in Parliament”?

Bhalchandra Mungekar

Hamid Ansari

D Raja

Sitaram Yechury

3. Adnan al-Zurfi has been appointed as the new designated Prime Minister of -----------

Iran

Afganistan

Kazakhstan

Iraq

4. In context with the recently passed Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020, how many regulatory institutions are to be converted into statutory bodies?

2

3

4

5

5. Which technological firm along with NASSCOM foundation launched the ‘Innovate for Accessible India’ campaign?

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Apple

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 18th March: National And International Questions

6. The government is taking positive steps for listing Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, and Bhoti into 8th Scheduled of the constitution. Bhoti language is primarily spoken in ---------------- region.

Andaman and Nicobar

Nagaland

Ladakh

Odisha

7. Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani has been appointed as the Chairman of Tourism Development Corporation of which state?

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

8. In March 2020, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) gave approval for procurement of ------------ indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft for the Indian Air force.

77

83

47

36

9. ‘World Cities Summit’ is a global biennial conference hosted by which country?

United Kingdom

Japan

Singapore

United Arab Emirates

10. The entry of pilgrims in Thanjavur temple is prohibited till March 31. The temple is on the bank of ------------ river.

Krishna

Godavari

Kaveri

Tungabhadra

Also Read: GK Questions March 16, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

Answer- Maharashtra

Answer- Bhalchandra Mungekar

Answer- Iraq

Answer- 3

Answer- Microsoft

Answer- Ladakh

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

Answer- 83

Answer- Singapore

Answer- Kaveri

Also Read: GK Questions March 17, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions