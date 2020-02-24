Current Affairs 2020, 24th February: National And International Questions

Gathering and remembering all the current affairs today might not be an easy task for all of us. However, continuous exposure to daily current affairs issues and routinely reading will take you one step closer to being more aware of them. Here are a few current affairs questions and answers that can help you have more accurate information, whether it is to revise for your exams or to make conversation with others.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020: General Knowledge Quiz For February 23

Current affairs 2020 questions:

1. Who was recently appointed as the chairman and managing director of Air India for a second time?

Rajiv Bansal

Ashwani Lohani

Shilpa Bhatia

Hardeep Singh Puri

2. Who is appointed as the new CEO of the PolicyBazaar?

Sunil Mehta

HK Joshi

Sarbvir Singh

Pramod Agarwal

3. Who was awarded the ‘AFP Kate Webb Prize’ in 2019?

Manoj Das

Dr Pratap Chauhan

Vinod Kumar Shukla

Ahmar Khan

4. What mission will the government launch to make the country self-sufficient in oilseed production?

Theory Mission

Tilhan Mission

Tari Mission

Thar Mission

5. Who has Tata Power made its brand ambassador?

Rishabh Pant

Hardik Pandya

Akshay Kumar

Shardul Thakur

6. What is the name of the special train that will connect tourist places associated with Lord Rama?

Rama Express

Rama Bhoomi Darshan Express

Shri Ramayana Express

Rama Darshan Express

7. Which country does President U Win Myint, who is going to visit India from 26-29 February 2020, represent?

Indonesia

France

Myanmar

Vietnam

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: Daily Current Affairs Quiz For February 23

8. Which of the following app of Indian Railways has won the National e-Governance Award?

Sugam

Menu on rails

RailMadad

HRMS

9. Which event is celebrated on 20th February?

World Unani Day

World Radio Day

World Day of Social Justice

International Mother Language Day

10. In which city has Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of Thal Sena Bhawan?

Mumbai

Delhi

Pune

Kolkata

Also Read: Things To Do In Philadelphia That Will Convince You To Plan A Trip, Pronto

Answers to above daily current affairs questions

1. Answer - Rajiv Bansal

On 17th February 2020, Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal was appointed as the CMD of Air-India.

2. Answer - Sarbvir Singh

Sarbvir Singh replaced Yashish Dahiya, as the new Chief Executive Officer of PolicyBazaar.

3. Answer - Ahmar Khan

Ahmar Khan, 27, is a freelance reporter and has been awarded the AFP Kate Webb Prize in 2019.

4. Answer - Tilhan Mission

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has announced the initiation of Tilhan mission to make the country self-sufficient in oilseed production.

5. Answer - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is a pace bowler of the Indian Cricket Team. Tata Power will be featuring Shardul in digital, radio and outdoor campaigns.

6. Answer - Shri Ramayana Express

Indian Railways will be launching special Ramayana-themed tourist train by March-end.

7. Answer - Myanmar

8. Answer- RailMadad

The app Railmadad has received the Silver award under Category 2 of National e-Governance Awards - Excellence in providing Citizen-Centric Delivery.

9. Answer - World Day of Social Justice

20th February is known as World Day of Social Justice. It is marked to recognize and close the gap of gender inequality, unemployment, poverty, and promote social justice.

10. Answer - Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation-stone of the Army Headquarters' new building in Delhi Cantonment. Said to be designed like a rising sun, Thal Sena Bhawan is a multi-storeyed complex spread over nearly 39 acres.

Also Read: '500 Days Of Summer's' Best Dialogues Which Will Remembered For Long Time