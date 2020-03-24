Current Affairs 2020: 24th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Fitch Ratings has cut India’s growth forecast to ------------- for FY 2020-21 after coronavirus outbreak?

4.6%

4.8 %

5.1%

5.2%

2. Ajay Kumar appointed as India’s High Commissioner to ---------------------.

Ethiopia

Italy

Switzerland

Uganda

3. Supreme Court has removed Shyamkumar from Cabinet berth. He was serving as the forest minister of --------------------.

Jharkhand

Manipur

Rajasthan

Haryana

4. Who among the following has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Auto?

Rahul Bajaj

Sanjiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj

Pawan Munjal

5. The government has postponed its global summit on artificial intelligence ‘Raise 2020- ‘Responsible Al for Social Empowerment 2020’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to take place in ---------------.

Gandhinagar

Agra

Chennai

New Delhi

6. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled an updated manual DPP-2020. What does DPP stand for?

Direct Procurement Procedure

Direct Promotion Proposal

Defence Procurement Procedure

Defence Promotion Proposal

7. According to the World Happiness Report 2020, which is the happiest country in the world?

United States

Norway

Finland

Switzerland

8. Satyarup Siddhanta, who was seen sometime in the news recently, is associated with which field?

Space Research

Mountaineering

Sports

Business

9. What is the name of the initiative launched by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to promote entrepreneurship among tribal people?

Tech for Tribals

Tribal Leader

Start your business

Tribal Entrepreneur

10. ‘Raise 2020’, which was seen in the news, is the first global Artificial Intelligence Summit of which country?

France

United States

India

United Arab Emirates

Answers:

Answer- 5.1% Answer- Uganda Answer- Manipur Answer- Rajiv Bajaj Answer- New Delhi Answer- Defence Procurement Procedure Answer- Finland Answer- Mountaineering Answer- Tech for Tribals Answer- India

