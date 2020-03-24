The Debate
Current Affairs 2020: 24th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 21st, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with the current affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the world's general knowledge. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the daily current affairs questions:

1. Fitch Ratings has cut India’s growth forecast to ------------- for FY 2020-21 after coronavirus outbreak?

  • 4.6%
  • 4.8 %
  • 5.1%
  • 5.2%

2. Ajay Kumar appointed as India’s High Commissioner to ---------------------.

  • Ethiopia
  • Italy
  • Switzerland
  • Uganda

3. Supreme Court has removed Shyamkumar from Cabinet berth. He was serving as the forest minister of --------------------.

  • Jharkhand
  • Manipur
  • Rajasthan
  • Haryana

4. Who among the following has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Auto?

  • Rahul Bajaj
  • Sanjiv Bajaj
  • Rajiv Bajaj
  • Pawan Munjal

5. The government has postponed its global summit on artificial intelligence ‘Raise 2020- ‘Responsible Al for Social Empowerment 2020’ due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was scheduled to take place in ---------------.

  • Gandhinagar
  • Agra
  • Chennai
  • New Delhi

Also Read: GK Questions March 22, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

6. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled an updated manual DPP-2020. What does DPP stand for?

  • Direct Procurement Procedure
  • Direct Promotion Proposal
  • Defence Procurement Procedure
  • Defence Promotion Proposal

7.  According to the World Happiness Report 2020, which is the happiest country in the world?

  • United States
  • Norway
  • Finland
  • Switzerland

8. Satyarup Siddhanta, who was seen sometime in the news recently, is associated with which field?

  • Space Research
  • Mountaineering
  • Sports
  • Business

9.  What is the name of the initiative launched by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to promote entrepreneurship among tribal people?

  • Tech for Tribals
  • Tribal Leader
  • Start your business
  • Tribal Entrepreneur

10. ‘Raise 2020’, which was seen in the news, is the first global Artificial Intelligence Summit of which country?

  • France
  • United States
  • India
  • United Arab Emirates

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 23: National And International Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer- 5.1%
  2. Answer- Uganda
  3. Answer- Manipur
  4. Answer- Rajiv Bajaj
  5. Answer- New Delhi
  6. Answer- Defence Procurement Procedure
  7. Answer- Finland
  8. Answer- Mountaineering
  9. Answer- Tech for Tribals
  10. Answer- India

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
