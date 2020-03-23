GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which Indian state announced an Rs.20,000 crore economic package to deal with the coronavirus outbreak?

Maharashtra

Kerala

Uttar Pradesh

Telangana

Answer- Kerala

2. Which financial institution is set to launch ‘Swavalamban Express’ Train to promote entrepreneurship?

Small Industries Development Bank of India

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

National Housing Bank

Export and Import Bank of India

Answer- Small Industries Development Bank of India

3. Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft, manufactured by which organisation?

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Bharat Electronics Limited

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Ordnance Factory Board

Answer- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

4.P.K. Banjerr, who recently passed away, was a legendary personality associated with which sport?

Cricket

Football

Hockey

Boxing

Answer- Football

5. Which state government removed reservation in promotion for SC/ST employees?

Uttarkhand

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Answer- Uttarkhand

6. Which state recently announced that the Sanitary personnel employed by urban and rural civic bodies shall be called ‘cleanliness workers?’

Kerala

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Answer- Tamil Nadu

7. The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) is conducting an OMO for purchase of Rs.10,000 crore worth government securities. What does OMO stand for?

Open Money Operations

Open Market Operations

Overview of Market Operations

Overview of Money Operations

Answer- Open Market Operations

8. When is ‘Wold Sparrow Day’ celebrated every year?

March 18

March 19

March 20

March 21

Answer- March 20

9. Which social media platform launched ‘Coronavirus Information Hub’ in partnership with WHO, Unicef and UNDP?

Twitter

Whatsapp

Instagram

Telegram

Answer- WhatsApp

10. Which multi-national bank has announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its member countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

African Development Bank

Asian Development Bank

Inter- American Development Bank

Answer- Asian Development Bank

