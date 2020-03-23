The Debate
GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Education

Here is the list as of March 23, 2020, of GK questions that candidates can refer to while preparing for their exams. For GK today questions and answers, read on

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.

Also Read: GK Questions March 22, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Here are the GK questions:

1. Which Indian state announced an Rs.20,000 crore economic package to deal with the coronavirus outbreak?

  • Maharashtra
  • Kerala
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Telangana

Answer- Kerala

2. Which financial institution is set to launch ‘Swavalamban Express’ Train to promote entrepreneurship?

  • Small Industries Development Bank of India
  • National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development
  • National Housing Bank
  • Export and Import Bank of India

Answer- Small Industries Development Bank of India

3. Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft, manufactured by which organisation?

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Bharat Electronics Limited
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  • Ordnance Factory Board

Answer- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

4.P.K. Banjerr, who recently passed away, was a legendary personality associated with which sport?

  • Cricket
  • Football
  • Hockey
  • Boxing

Answer- Football

5. Which state government removed reservation in promotion for SC/ST employees?

  • Uttarkhand
  • Bihar
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Uttar Pradesh

Answer- Uttarkhand

6. Which state recently announced that the Sanitary personnel employed by urban and rural civic bodies shall be called ‘cleanliness workers?’

  • Kerala
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Karnataka
  • Maharashtra

Answer- Tamil Nadu

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 21 St March: Quiz On National And International Affairs

7. The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) is conducting an OMO for purchase of Rs.10,000 crore worth government securities. What does OMO stand for?

  • Open Money Operations
  • Open Market Operations
  • Overview of Market Operations
  • Overview of Money Operations

Answer- Open Market Operations

8. When is ‘Wold Sparrow Day’ celebrated every year?

  • March 18
  • March 19
  • March 20
  • March 21

Answer- March 20

Also Read: GK Questions March 21st, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

9. Which social media platform launched ‘Coronavirus Information Hub’ in partnership with WHO, Unicef and UNDP?

  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Instagram
  • Telegram

Answer- WhatsApp

10. Which multi-national bank has announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its member countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

  • European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
  • African Development Bank
  • Asian Development Bank
  • Inter- American Development Bank

Answer- Asian Development Bank

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, 20th March: National And International Questions

