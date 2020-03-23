GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

There have been several updates and significant events that are currently taking place all over the world. These events become major topics for exams like MPSC, UPSC, Bank exams, competitive exams, etc. The questions in these exams focus on the latest changes and current affairs. To know these updates, follow the GK questions below. The following quiz questions are based on India GK and World GK. Candidates can attempt the GK in English questions for their competitive exam.
1. Which Indian state announced an Rs.20,000 crore economic package to deal with the coronavirus outbreak?
Answer- Kerala
2. Which financial institution is set to launch ‘Swavalamban Express’ Train to promote entrepreneurship?
Answer- Small Industries Development Bank of India
3. Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft, manufactured by which organisation?
Answer- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
4.P.K. Banjerr, who recently passed away, was a legendary personality associated with which sport?
Answer- Football
5. Which state government removed reservation in promotion for SC/ST employees?
Answer- Uttarkhand
6. Which state recently announced that the Sanitary personnel employed by urban and rural civic bodies shall be called ‘cleanliness workers?’
Answer- Tamil Nadu
7. The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) is conducting an OMO for purchase of Rs.10,000 crore worth government securities. What does OMO stand for?
Answer- Open Market Operations
8. When is ‘Wold Sparrow Day’ celebrated every year?
Answer- March 20
9. Which social media platform launched ‘Coronavirus Information Hub’ in partnership with WHO, Unicef and UNDP?
Answer- WhatsApp
10. Which multi-national bank has announced a USD 6.5 billion package for its member countries to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Asian Development Bank
