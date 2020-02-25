Current Affairs 2020, 25th February: National And International Questions

For those preparing for IAS, Railways, UPSC, MPSC or any other upcoming government services exam, revising their knowledge of current affairs in 2020 could be helpful and fruitful during the exams. Here is a list of a few questions and answers based on current affairs today that will help you to prepare for your competitive exams.

Here are the questions:

1. Which of the following released “Delivering Road Safety in India” report?

· RBI

· World Bank

· IMF

· UNDP

2. Which country will be the Guest of Honour at the International Tourism Fair of Madagascar?

· Sri Lanka

· India

· Nepal

· Myanmar

3. Who will be the next Chairman of NABARD?

· G.R. Chintala

· Usha Sangwan

· Shyam Srinivasan

· Rana Kapoor

4. Who became the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats of the game - Test, ODI & T20?

· Virat Kohli

· Ross Taylor

· Ajinkya Rahane

· Kane Williamson

5. Leo Varadkar, who recently tendered his resignation, was the Prime Minister of which country?

· Ireland

· Greece

· France

· The Netherland

6. Atal Kisan-Majdoor canteens scheme is associated with which state?

· Madhya Pradesh

· Haryana

· Uttarkhand

· Uttar Pradesh

7. Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission is implemented by which Union Ministry?

· Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

· Ministry of Rural Development

· Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare

· Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

8. Which technology company launched the app called Viewpoints?

· Google

· Instagram

· Twitter

· Facebook

9. India is set to provide a grant to which country for up-graduation of plantation schools, for India-origin estate workers?

· Bangladesh

· Nepal

· Sri Lanka

· Laos

10. India’s first floating jetty has been inaugurated in which state/UT?

· Andhra Pradesh

· Mumbai

· Goa

· Gujarat

Answers:

1. Answer- World Bank

After 35 road accidents, World Bank released the report “Delivering Road Safety in India” at ‘Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety’ in Stockholm.

2. Answer- India

The International Tourism Fair in Madagascar will be held in June. 22 Indian tourism agencies will visit the country to explore its potential for tourism.

3. Answer- G.R. Chintala

A senior agriculture scientist, Chintala Govinda Rajulu will be the next chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Govinda Rajulu is currently a Deputy Managing Director of the NABARD in Mumbai.

4. Answer- Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor made history in the opening test as he became the first player to play 100 matches in all the three formats of the game.

5. Answer- Ireland

On February 20, 2020, Leo Varadkar resigned from his position as Prime Minister of Ireland but stayed as interim leader.

6. Answer- Haryana

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta launched the Atal Kisan-Mazdoor Canteen in New Grain Market, Panchkula.

7. Answer- Ministry of Rural Development

The scheme was launched on February 21, 2016, and recently it completed four years. The objective of this scheme is to create rurban clusters to stimulate local economic growth.

8. Answer- Facebook

Facebook Viewpoints is an app that will reward users for participating in surveys, tasks and research that will help the development of apps and services.

9. Answer- Sri Lanka

10. Answer- Goa

On Friday, February 14, 2020, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the country's first floating jetty and an immigration facility at a cruise terminal in Vasco, Goa.

