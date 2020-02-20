Important Days In July 2020: An Extensive Guide Through Month's Essential Dates

In India, there are several festivals, occasions and formal holidays that come from several sects of society. With lots of diversity in every corner of the country, numerous beliefs, languages, regional rituals and more are observed in every state. Various events and festivals are celebrated in India with full enthusiasm and some events are of international importance too. There are many important days in July 2020 that you would want to know about.

Important days in July 2020 include many formal events. So, here is an extensive list of important national and international days, events and festivals which will help you improve your GK and also to plan the month properly.

July 1, 2020

Doctor's day:

Doctor’s Day is conducted to mark the importance of doctors in the world. This day is also meant to appreciate the medical field and its advancements.

National Postal Worker Day:

National Postal Worker Day came into existence to thank and appreciate all men and women who work diligently to deliver all our mail and packages.

Canada day

Canada day is celebrated annually on this day as it marks the anniversary of the formation of the union of the British North America provinces in a federation under the name of Canada.

Chartered Accountants Day

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was established on July 1, 1949, and so in India, this day is marked as Chartered Accountants Day. It is the second-largest professional accounting and finance body in the world.

July 2, 2020

World UFO Day

World UFO Day was founded by the UFO hunter Haktan Akdogan and it was first celebrated in 2001. This is to spread awareness among people to be aware of the existence of life beyond Earth.

July 4, 2020 (First Saturday of July)

USA’s Independence Day

The United States of America celebrates its Independence every year on July 4. This day marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, from the Kingdom of Great Britain.

July 6, 2020

World Zoonoses Day

World Zoonoses Day is conducted every year to emphasise and bring awareness amongst people about the zoonotic disease and teach them to take the right action. The first vaccination against a zoonotic disease was administered by Louis Pasteur on 6 July 1885.

July 11, 2020 (Second Saturday of July)

World Population Day

World Population Day is observed annually to focus the attention on the urgency and importance of population issues. The increasing population has led to an increase in demand for every industry which is the key reason for many problems like deforestation.

July 12, 2020 (Second Sunday of July)

National Simplicity Day

National Simplicity Day is celebrated annually to honour the contribution of famous personality Henry David Thoreau. He was an author, philosopher, historian, tax resister, abolitionist, development critic, surveyor and leading transcendentalist. He was an advocate for living a life of simplicity.

Paper Bag Day

Paper Bag Day was launched to recognise the importance of an invention of Paper Bag that we mostly take for granted. In 1852, Francis Wolle, a schoolteacher, invented the first machine to mass-produce paper bags.

July 14, 2020

Bastille Day or French National Day

Bastille Day came into existence because it marks the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which is a turning point of the French Revolution.

July 17, 2020 (Third Friday of July)

World Day for International Justice

World Day for International Justice is considered to be amongst the most important days in July. This special day is also known as the Day of International Criminal Justice or International Justice Day. It is to recognise the emerging system of international criminal justice.

July 18, 2020 (Third Saturday of July)

International Nelson Mandela Day

International Nelson Mandela Day celebrates Nelson Mandela's life and legacy in a sustainable way that will bring about the needful changes. It was also launched as an annual reminder to make the world a better place.

July 22, 2020

Pi Approximation Day

Pi Approximation Day is observed on July 22 (22/7) because the value of Pi is 22/7. But, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3.14) which is similar to the approximate value of 3.14 and also coincides with Albert Einstein’s birthday.

July 24, 2020 (Fourth Friday of July)

National Thermal Engineer Day

National Thermal Engineer Day shows the importance of the advancement of the world in the thermal engineering industry.

July 26, 2020 (Fourth Sunday of July)

Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is named after the success of 'Operation Vijay'. The Kargil war ended on July 26 which continued for approximately 60 days. This day is celebrated by Indians to honour the Kargil War Heroes.

National Parent's Day (Fourth Sunday in July)

National Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July and in 2020 it falls on the 26th day of the month. This day is celebrated to honour all the parents for their unconditional love and sacrifice for their children that cannot be measured.

July 28, 2020

World Nature Conservation Day

World Nature Conservation Day recognises the importance of a healthy environment which builds the foundation for a stable and productive society for future generations.

World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day is amongst steps taken up nationally and internationally to eradicate dangers of hepatitis. This day makes people aware of the hepatitis disease and its consequences in the life of the people.

July 29, 2020

International Tiger Day

International Tiger Day was launched to spread awareness about the need for conservation of Tigers. This day is amongst the most special days in July as it promotes the protection of the natural habitat of tigers. It is also called as 'Global Tiger Day'.

So, these were the important days in July 2020 inclusive of National and International events in the month. This information might also help students who are preparing for several exams to improve their general knowledge.

