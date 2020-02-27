Current Affairs 2020, 27th February: National And International Questions

Most of the candidates struggle in the current affairs sections during their examinations. Reading daily current affairs in newspapers and following every possible stream is nearly impossible. There are many different ways to know the current affairs today. So here is one way you can stay updated to learn about current affairs 2020.

Here are the questions:

1. The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a geo imaging satellite, GISAT-1 using --------- launcher on March 5, 2020.

GSLV-F10

GSLV-D6

PSLV-C47

PSLV-C44

2. In February during the visit of the US President, India and the US signed defence deals worth -----.

1 billion dollars

2 billion dollars

3 billion dollars

5 billion dollars

3. Which of the following states became the first state to launch a unified vehicle registration card?

Maharashtra

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Punjab

4. Which of the following states has emerged as the best state in ratings prepared by Centre regarding Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payouts?

Haryana

Uttar Pradesh

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

5. Recently, which of the following states observed the Losar festival?

Uttarakhand

Gujarat

Bihar

Himachal Pradesh

6. The State Bank of India has joined hands with which of the following organisations to train differently-abled people to find jobs?

Apple

Google

Microsoft

TCS

7. Recently, NPCI launched the------ campaign for payment mode to gain currency.

Sabse Tez, Sabse Saral UPI

Tez aur Saral

UPI Chalega

Mera UPI, Meri Pehchan

8. Who among the following has been appointed as the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation?

Abhay Kumar Singh

Mohan Deshmukh

Rohit Tripathi

Manoj Pandey

9. Which of the following states had become the first state in the country to have “100% LPG gas coverage”?

Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh

Telangana

Maharashtra

10. The iconic National War Memorial is in -----?

Meerut

New Delhi

Chandigarh

Agra

Answers:

1.Answer- GSLV- F10

GISAT is a geo imaging satellite. Its main function is to observe the Earth. On March 5 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching GSLV-F10, a geo imaging satellite. The satellite will launch from the second launch pad of the SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

2.Answer- 3 billion dollars

India and the US have finalized defence deals worth three billion dollars and signed three agreements. They have also discussed energy pact as part of global strategic ties. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the health departments of both countries.

3.Answer- Madhya Pradesh

In March 2019, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) came up with new guidelines to bring equality in driving license and vehicle registration cards across the country.

4.Answer- Haryana

The small States like Haryana and Uttarakhand emerged as the best states in ratings prepared by the Centre regarding Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) pay-outs. The ratings have ranked states according to DBT pay-outs compared to their population.

5.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

6.Answer- Microsoft

SBI and Microsoft have come together to train disabled people to find jobs.

7.Answer- UPI Chalega

NPCI stands for National Payment Corporation of India. NPCI is launched in 2009 and the headquarters of NPCI is in Mumbai. This campaign is launched to motivate people for using digital currency in India.

8.Answer- Abhay Kumar Singh

Ratish Kumar was working additionally of the post of Chairman & Managing Director. Recently, Abhay Kumar Singh took charge.

9.Answer- Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has become the 1st state in the country to have 100% LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) coverage.

10. Answer- New Delhi

