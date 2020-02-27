Current Affairs 2020, 27th February: National And International Questions

Most of the candidates struggle in the current affairs sections during their examinations. Reading daily current affairs in newspapers and following every possible stream is nearly impossible. There are many different ways to know the current affairs today. So here is one way you can stay updated to learn about current affairs 2020.
1. The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a geo imaging satellite, GISAT-1 using --------- launcher on March 5, 2020.
2. In February during the visit of the US President, India and the US signed defence deals worth -----.
3. Which of the following states became the first state to launch a unified vehicle registration card?
4. Which of the following states has emerged as the best state in ratings prepared by Centre regarding Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payouts?
5. Recently, which of the following states observed the Losar festival?
6. The State Bank of India has joined hands with which of the following organisations to train differently-abled people to find jobs?
7. Recently, NPCI launched the------ campaign for payment mode to gain currency.
8. Who among the following has been appointed as the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation?
9. Which of the following states had become the first state in the country to have “100% LPG gas coverage”?
10. The iconic National War Memorial is in -----?
1.Answer- GSLV- F10
GISAT is a geo imaging satellite. Its main function is to observe the Earth. On March 5 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching GSLV-F10, a geo imaging satellite. The satellite will launch from the second launch pad of the SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.
2.Answer- 3 billion dollars
India and the US have finalized defence deals worth three billion dollars and signed three agreements. They have also discussed energy pact as part of global strategic ties. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the health departments of both countries.
3.Answer- Madhya Pradesh
In March 2019, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) came up with new guidelines to bring equality in driving license and vehicle registration cards across the country.
4.Answer- Haryana
The small States like Haryana and Uttarakhand emerged as the best states in ratings prepared by the Centre regarding Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) pay-outs. The ratings have ranked states according to DBT pay-outs compared to their population.
5.Answer- Himachal Pradesh
6.Answer- Microsoft
SBI and Microsoft have come together to train disabled people to find jobs.
7.Answer- UPI Chalega
NPCI stands for National Payment Corporation of India. NPCI is launched in 2009 and the headquarters of NPCI is in Mumbai. This campaign is launched to motivate people for using digital currency in India.
8.Answer- Abhay Kumar Singh
Ratish Kumar was working additionally of the post of Chairman & Managing Director. Recently, Abhay Kumar Singh took charge.
9.Answer- Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh has become the 1st state in the country to have 100% LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) coverage.
10. Answer- New Delhi
