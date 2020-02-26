GK Questions 25th February 2020: National And International Questions

In this fast-paced life, it can be very difficult to keep track of daily affairs and staying updated. Candidates who are appearing for competitive exams based on India GK and are trying to revise GK today need to practice and often don't know where to start. Those who are appearing can go through the following list of GK in English questions and answer to reduce the burden of searching and then preparing for the exams. Here is the list of framed GK questions and answers covering all the important topics to revise before exams.

Here are the GK questions :

1. India will be importing MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters from?

China

Russia

USA

France

2. Riek Machar has been sworn in as the first vice president of South Sudan. What is the capital of South Sudan?

Kampala

Khartoum

Nairobi

Juba

3. When is Central Excise Day observed every year?

21 February

22 February

23 February

24 February

4.US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over one lakh people at --------- event at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hail Trump

Namaste Trump

Swagatam Trump

Padharo Mhare Desh Trump

5.According to Commerce Ministry data, which of the following countries has become India’s top trading partner?

China

Russia

USA

France

6. Jammu and Kashmir have been paired with ----- under the ongoing campaign of EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Sikkim

Jharkhand

Bihar

Tamil Nadu

7. Which of the following Indian state will organise NITI Aayog’s North East Sustainable Development Goal Conclave in 2020?

Arunachal Pradesh

Assam

Tripura

Meghalaya

8. In February 2020, who among the following has been felicitated by London’s World Book of Records for their contribution to Indian Cinema?

Asha Parekh

Dilip Kumar

Manoj Kumar

Shashi Kapoor

9. Who among the following Indians has won the 34th Cannes Open in France?

Parimarjan Negi

D Gukesh

Pentala Harikrishna

Vidit Gujrathi

10. Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the Indian Army’s new headquarters named the -------- Delhi Cantonment.

Thal Sena Bhawan

Manekshaw Bhawan

Vikram Batra Bhawan

Rakshak Bhawan

Here are the answers to the GK questions:

1.Answer- USA

PM Narendra Modi has procured the MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter worth $2.6 billion for the Indian Navy.

2.Answer- Juba

3.Answer- 24 February

The day is observed to honour the Central Board of Excise and Customs to the country.

4.Answer- Namaste Trump

US President Donald Trump visited India for a two-day event recently.

5.Answer- USA

In bilateral trade, India exported more to the USA compared to imports. Recently, the US and India conducted trade worth nearly 88 billion dollars in the fiscal year 2018-19.

6.Answer- Tamil Nadu

The capital of Tamil Nadu is Chennai. One of the sides of the state is covered by beaches of the Indias Ocean. It is the second-largest state of India.

7.Answer- Assam

From Monday onwards, the Niti Aayog will be organising the Sustainable Development Goals Conclave 2020: Partnerships, Cooperation and Development of North Eastern states in Guwahati, Assam. On the same evening, the inaugural session will be held.

8.Answer- Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar has been also conferred 47th Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2015.

9.Answer- D Gukesh.

With just 50 moves, Gukesh, the 13-year-old Indian grandmaster beat the Frenchman to emerge as the clear winner.

10.Answer- Thal Sena Bhawan

